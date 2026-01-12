The golf world has been in turmoil ever since LIV Golf emerged and began poaching some of the sport's greatest talent from the PGA Tour. The Saudi-backed global tour roped in Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and many others. That created a massive divide within the sport over the last handful of years.

But on Monday, the scales began tipping back in the PGA Tour's direction. It was announced that Koepka is leaving LIV Golf and returning to his former circuit.

Afterward, LIV released a statement on the news.

“From the outset, LIV Golf has championed an open ecosystem and freedom for all. Not just for a limited few. One that supports players' rights to compete across various platforms, reinforcing the belief that the growth of the game is best served when the game's best players are empowered to seek the most competitive environments around the world.

“LIV Golf's vision remains unchanged – to grow the game of golf globally – and as that vision gains momentum across the broader golf landscape, the capacity to deliver on it continues to strengthen by expanding pathways and opportunity beyond any single institution or interest.

“As the world's golf league, LIV Golf continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging, and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness on a global scale.

Article Continues Below

“Long LIV Golf.”

Much of the statement rings very true. LIV Golf, from its onset, stated the goal of creating a platform for fans around the world to be able to see the world's best golfers in person. Even PGA Tour stalwarts like Rory McIlroy have expressed interest in wanting to play more internationally.

Nevertheless, the loss of Koepka is undeniably a big blow to LIV Golf's identity and future. He is the most accomplished player the Saudi tour had on its roster. Koepka is a five-time major champion.

The question remains: Will any other players jump ship now that the PGA Tour has opened its doors?