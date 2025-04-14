Rory McIlroy won The Masters on Sunday, completing the career Grand Slam. He was paired with Bryson DeChambeau, who scorched McIlroy at the U.S. Open last year. After a poor round shot him out of contention, DeChambeau spoke to the media. He claimed that McIlroy did not speak to him during the round. Tiger Woods famously did the same to Tony Finau in 2019. McIlroy got his Green Jacket Sunday, just like Woods did that day.

"Didn't talk to me once all day." Bryson DeChambeau says Sunday's final pairing wasn't very chatty. 😅 pic.twitter.com/cJkxn7RSJ4 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

A reporter asked DeChambeau if he spoke to McIlroy in the scoring tent after the round. He responded with this viral comment. “No idea. Didn't talk to me once all day.” After a question about the atmosphere, DeChambeau brought it up again, “…but he was just like…eh…just being focused, I guess. So, it's not me though.” Finally, he was asked if he tried to initiate a conversation with McIlroy. “He wouldn't talk to me.”

Social media investigators launched into their next case, trying to find any proof of McIlroy and DeChambeau speaking on Sunday. They found McIlroy shaking his hand on the first tee, saying, “Have a great day today.” But once the balls were in the air, McIlroy ignored his partner.

There is a famous story from the final group of the 2019 Masters. Tiger Woods was playing with Tony Finau and Francesco Molinari in the final threesome, which only happened because of impending rain. Finau asked Woods how his kids were, and he just responded, “They're good.” Finau says Woods was so locked in, he was not having any casual conversations.

Rory McIlroy became the first person since Woods to complete the career Grand Slam. He channeled the 15-time major winner to get the Green Jacket in his closet, and it worked. Maybe that will be his path forward to winning more.