Rory McIlroy won the 89th Masters Tournament on Sunday, completing the career Grand Slam. He is only the sixth player in history to win all four majors, joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan, and Gene Sarazen. McIlroy is the only European on the list, and Player is the only other non-American. The legendary Gary Player took to social media to welcome the Northern Irishman to the club on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/garyplayer/status/1911578354656096730

“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Rory McIlroy on his historic win at the Masters and completion of the career Grand Slam. The drama of today, capped off with his playoff victory, was simply meant to be,” Player posted on social media.

“We are proud to add Rory to our exclusive club and no doubt he has set the standard for his era. To win all four major championships takes unwavering perseverance and the courage to overcome adversity time and time again in the face of immeasurable pressure few have ever experienced. Rory showed true grit today and also through the entire tournament,” Player continued.

Player is from South Africa and was the first international star in professional golf. He paved the way for players like McIlroy to come to the United States and become stars.

Rory McIlroy making claim as greatest European player ever

It took McIlroy 11 attempts at Augusta National with the career Grand Slam looming to finally accomplish the goal. Despite heartbreaks at other majors, he persevered through bad shots Sunday to win in a playoff. He is the first European to win the Slam and joins an elite group of players with five majors.

Of the 21 players with at least five major championships, only six are European. There are 13 Americans in the group, including McIlroy's peer Brooks Koepka, and Player has the most of any non-American. McIlroy's fifth does not give him the most of any European, as Harry Vardon has seven and Nick Faldo has six. But his career Grand Slam puts him in their category.

McIlroy's story is far from over, even as his 36th birthday approaches. Phil Mickelson won six majors, all after turning 33. Tiger Woods won in his 40s, Mickelson in his 50s, Jack Nicklaus at 46, and Nick Faldo at 39. While he may not be the greatest European player ever yet, he made a significant claim to the throne on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy joins Gary Player in the history books, which is never a bad place to be.