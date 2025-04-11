Amidst all of the talk surrounding Scottie Scheffler trying to win back-to-back green jackets, and the storyline of Rory McIlroy trying to complete the career grand slam, it was Justin Rose who stole the show at the Masters on Thursday.

Rose fired a 7-under 65 to take a three-shot lead into Friday. In doing so, he made some rather impressive history.

Rose has now held at least a share of the lead after Day 1 of the Masters five times. That broke a tie with Jack Nicklaus for the most ever, according to Boston Globe writer Ben Volin. Nicklaus would go on to win six Masters titles. Not so much for Rose.

Justin Rose previously accomplished the feat in 2004, 2007, 2008, and in 2021. Unfortunately for the Englishman, he was unable to capitalize and win any of those tournaments.

Thursday marks the eighth time he has held at least a share of the lead following a Masters round. That is the most all-time among players to have never won a green jacket.

In 2004, a third-round 81 derailed any chance at glory. Three years later, back-to-back 75s on Friday and Saturday put him behind the 8-ball. He did however finish tied for fifth that year.

The following year, Rose plummeted following his Thursday lead and finished tied for 36th.

Most recently in 2021, he recorded a solo seventh finish after a 74 on Sunday doomed his chances.

This time around, the 11-time PGA Tour winner will look for different results.

“I feel like I've played well enough to win this tournament,” Rose said following his round. “I just feel like I don't have the jacket to prove it. I feel like, no, it's a compliment. I've obviously played, I've played a lot of good rounds of golf here.

“But yeah, you know, ultimately, you want to be the last man standing on Sunday.”

Interestingly, the closest Rose has ever come to winning the Masters was in 2017. That was a year that he did not hold the Thursday lead. He ended up losing to Sergio Garcia in a playoff.

He will look to build off of his fantastic opening round at 8:52 a.m. ET alongside Max Homa and J.J. Spaun.