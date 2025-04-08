Scottie Scheffler won his second career Green Jacket at the 2024 Masters. After his 2022 triumph, he passed the blazer on to Jon Rahm for just one year. He emerged from a crowded field on Sunday to win by four. Scheffler had a historic 2024 season, but it will be most remembered for his Masters win. He spoke with ESPN's Jeff Darlington about what it meant to win a second Green Jacket.

One-on-one with Scottie Scheffler: Every year, inside the Champions Locker Room at Augusta, the former winners all encourage one another to "keep it in the room" by winning multiple green jackets. And last year, Scheffler did exactly that.

“I don't know if validation is really the right word…but there's definitely an aspect of that,” Scheffler said. “To be able to win it a second time definitely was very special to me. The Masters, I think, for us is the tournament. So having the opportunity to win the tournament one time was amazing and the stuff you dream of.”

Scheffler continued, “I never really got that far yet, I think you imagine yourself holing the putt to win the tournament, but I think in my head I never really got there. I just dreamed of playing in the tournament. I can't really describe the feeling because you have such a sense of accomplishment. It's just a little different than the rest of them for some reason.”

Scottie Scheffler comes to Augusta National looking to win his third Masters in four tries. Only Jack Nicklaus has done that in the history of the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler is still the favorite despite a slow winter

By Masters week last year, Scheffler already had two wins on his way to a nine-win season. This year, he has not lifted a trophy yet and has only had one close call. He lost by one to Min Woo Lee at the Texas Children's Houston Open last month. The golf world should still fear Sheffler coming into Augusta National as he looks to join an elite crew.

Wherever you look at betting odds for The Masters, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite. After the last two performances, there is no reason for anyone else to be considered the favorite. Even though Scheffler has struggled early this year, his iron play separates him from the pack at a difficult course like Augusta.

If winning a second Green Jacket gave Scheffler some sort of validation, winning a third would do even more. There have only been eight three-time winners in the history of the tournament. Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer are among that group.

The Masters tees off on Thursday, April 10, and a champion will be crowned on Sunday.