There are 12 members of LIV Golf in the field at this week's Masters Tournament. Many of them are considered among the world's best, including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka. However, it is Tyrrell Hatton who had himself a day at Augusta National Golf Club.

Hatton signed for a 3-under 69 after Thursday's opening round. That places him on page one of the Masters leaderboard with a few groups still out on the course.

Afterward, Hatton was asked about the patience he displayed playing such a tricky golf course.

“I don't know if I've worked on my patience,” Hatton said. “I think it just depends on what side of the bed I get out of if I have a little bit or none. Obviously, today was a good day. Drove the ball pretty well, which in years gone by is something that I've struggled with.”

Indeed, his driver and approach game was on par Thursday. Hatton ranks third in the field in strokes gained tee-to-green (+4.71) and fifth in strokes gained total (+4.60), per datagolf.

The LIV Golf star came out hot Thursday morning, picking up a birdie at the first to move into red figures. He picked up another birdie on the par-4 3rd before carding four straight pars. Hatton then birdied the par-5 8th, a hole that the Masters winner generally picks up strokes on the field.

After going out in 33, Hatton played relatively steady on the back nine. But an ill-timed bogey on 17 dropped him from a share of second place.

“Naturally I'm disappointed with making bogey on 17. I don't feel like I did a huge amount wrong there. But I think that's kind of this place, as well. You don't really have to do anything wrong to drop shots.”

PGA Tour veteran Justin Rose lit up Augusta National, carding a 7-under 65 to take a three-shot lead. But Hatton is right there in contention. He'll just need another solid round on Friday to enter the weekend with a chance. He knows it, too.

“A little bit disappointed with that, but happy to shoot another round in the 60s.”

Tyrrell Hatton's fellow members of LIV posted a wide variety of scores on Thursday.

The aforementioned DeChambeau posted a late charge and is also 3-under through 16. Phil Mickelson finished at 3-over Thursday, with Dustin Johnson finishing one stroke better. He is joined by Koepka, who is still on the course.

Patrick Reed is in the clubhouse at 1-under par. Jon Rahm is 3-over on his back nine.