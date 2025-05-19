Scottie Scheffler is victorious again. The World No. 1 won his third career major at the PGA Championship on Sunday, conquering Quail Hollow. It is a vast difference from last year's PGA, which saw him get arrested on the way to the course on Friday. When congratulating their player on winning the PGA Championship, Nike poked fun at Scheffler's run-in with the law.

The verdict is in. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the PGA Champion. pic.twitter.com/0PVASNw4w3 — Nike (@Nike) May 18, 2025

The clothing brand that Scheffler represents posted a photo of his now iconic swing with the text, “Best player in the world? Guilty.” As the caption, they wrote, “The verdict is in. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the PGA Champion.” Scheffler took a three-shot lead late on Saturday and pulled away from the field late on Sunday, winning by five.

Last year, Scheffler was trying to get to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, for his Friday round. There was a traffic build-up due to a fatal accident at the gates of the club. In all of the confusion, Scheffler was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer, which was eventually dropped.

Before Sunday, Scheffler had won two majors, and both were Masters titles. Now, he has diversified his major portfolio with a PGA Championship victory at Quail Hollow. The Charlotte track was not a place with great memories for Scheffler, as he struggled at the 2022 Presidents' Cup. Now, it's the site of one of his three majors.

Nike has already made waves this year with their Rory McIlroy video after he won the Masters. Now, they're sly reference to one of golf's great social media moments has caught fire. Thankfully for everyone, there were no events involving a contender and the police this week at Quail Hollow.

Scheffler will look to continue his major championship dominance at Oakmont for the U.S. Open in June.