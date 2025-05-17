The second major of the golf season is halfway home as the second round at the PGA Championship has officially finished up at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. After a first round that included a lot of unknown players at the top of the leaderboard, some bigger names started to rise to the top on Friday afternoon.

One of the most meteoric trips up toward the top of the leaderboard came late in the round from Si Woo Kim. The South Korean teed off on the back nine on Friday afternoon, shooting a 2-under score on his first nine to get into red figures for the week.

Once Kim made the turn to the second nine, he caught fire. After making back-to-back birdies on Nos. 1 and 2, his 10th and 11th holes of the day, Kim stepped up to the par-3 sixth hole and drained a hole-in-one to get to 5-under par for the tournament.

Kim added another birdie on No. 7 before making a pair of pars to sign for a 7-under round of 64. That equals the best round of the tournament, with Max Homa on Friday and current leader Jhonattan Vegas on Thursday.

Vegas still leads the PGA Championship at 8-under after a round of 70 on Friday. He has a two-shot lead over Kim, Matthieu Pavon and Matt Fitzpatrick at 6-under par. However, more big names are lurking just below them.

Homa is at 5-under for the tournament after a strong second round and seems to be finding his form after a very difficult start to the season. Scottie Scheffler also sits at 5-under par after a frustrating couple of rounds where he missed many chances to score even better. However, the world No. 1 is still the favorite to lift the Wanamaker heading into the weekend.

Bryson DeChambeau is still in the mix at 3-under, and Masters champion Rory McIlroy still has a chance to make a run after just barely making the cut. However, Kim showed that he is capable of shooting as low a round as anyone, and he has a chance to collect his first career major at the PGA Championship on Sunday if he can keep it up.