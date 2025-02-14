The PGA Tour is back at Torrey Pines again this week for the Genesis Invitational. The Southern California tournament was moved from the Pacific Palisades to San Diego amid the devastation from the Los Angeles Wildfires. To no one's surprise, Scottie Scheffler is once again in contention as the second round plays out on Friday.

Scheffler is currently 3-under on his seventh hole, having started on the back nine. He trails Denny McCarthy, Davis Thompson, and Patrick Rodgers by one shot as of this writing.

But weather conditions have made things incredibly difficult for the field. Rain and wind gusts have left many players scratching their heads as their scores continue to creep higher and higher.

One such player is PGA Tour fan favorite Max Homa.

Homa posted a 4-over 76 on Thursday, keeping him two shots above the projected cut line. However, with the 10-shot rule in effect this week, he was flirting with danger as he teed off on Friday.

Homa, a Burbank, California native, has since dipped well below the cut line at the Genesis.

He opened his day on back nine, dropping a shot on the par-4 10th. Homa then bogeyed two of the next five holes while gaining a stroke back at the par-5 13th. But things then went off the rails. He double bogeyed the par-3 16th to drop him to 8-over. The projected cut is 6-over.

The 34-year-old pro has been in quite a slump. Homa played extremely well in Team USA's Ryder Cup loss in 2023 and finished third in last year's Masters Tournament. But since then, he has no top-10s to his credit and has dipped down to No. 60 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Before last week's WM Phoenix Open, he revealed his thought that he had turned a corner. Unfortunately, he missed the cut in Phoenix by five strokes. And unless he turns around his second round, the same fate awaits him at the Genesis Invitational.

Homa is shockingly in danger of not qualifying for either the U.S. Open or The Open Championship. That is something no one foresaw from the talented Southern Californian.