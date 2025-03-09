The Arnold Palmer Invitational is a staple of the PGA Tour's Florida swing. Wyndham Clark and Shane Lowry faded after low rounds early in the week. Sunday pitted Americans Russell Henley and Collin Morikawa against each other at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Henley won by one, helped by an insane eagle on the par-five 16th hole.

HENLEY HOLE-OUT!! 🦅 From 1 back to 1 ahead with one perfect chip. 📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/UZXUvwm4Hq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Morikawa started the day with a one-shot lead over Henley, looking for his first win since October of 2023. He played solid golf all day, making three birdies and three bogeys to shoot even par. Conditions were rough on Sunday, outside of Keegan Bradley's 64, and even par could have won the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Henley struggled out of the gate, bogeying the first two par-fives to fall well behind the lead. A birdie at 8 was quickly followed by a bogey on 10. But two birdies on 12 and 14 got him to one back. Morikawa was steady but showed some cracks down the stretch when Henley blew his approach shot on 16 to the right. That's when he chipped in for eagle, flipping the tournament on its head. Two pars to finish secured the Arnold Palmer title.

It would not be the PGA Tour without some broadcast conversation. NBC came back from a commercial after Henley struck the chip on 16 and they sounded off-guard when it went in. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was posting about it, so maybe a high-profile complaint could move the needle.

How the Arnold Palmer Invitational shapes the rest of the season

Both Henley and Morikawa will get a lot of money, FedEx Cup points, and Ryder Cup points from this performance. But it could be the win that moves the needle for Henley regarding the Ryder Cup. He made his first team golf appearance with the American President's Cup team in Montreal last fall. But this fall's matches at Bethpage Black are the more significant accomplishment.

Morikawa's struggles to finish off tournaments continue at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. This is his second runner-up finish of this year alone, the first coming at The Sentry in January. It is his 11th top ten since his most recent win at the Zozo Championship in 2023.

Next up on the PGA Tour is The Players Championship. Widely regarded as the most important tournament on the Tour, Scottie Scheffler is looking for his third-straight title. Both Henley and Morikawa are in the field for this week in Ponte Vedra Beach.