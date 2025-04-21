Scottie Scheffler remained winless on his 2025 PGA Tour season last week. Yet, he turned in another top 10 finish at the RBC Heritage, tying with Russell Henley and Si Woo Kim for eighth.

As the PGA Tour heads to New Orleans for the Zurich Classic, Scheffler remains atop the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). That makes 100 consecutive weeks that the two-time Masters winner sits atop the list. He is just the second player to officially be ranked #1 in the world for that many weeks in a row.

Of course, he still trails Tiger Woods, and by a wide margin.

Woods held the top spot in the OWGR for an absurd 281 consecutive weeks during his reign over professional golf.

Meanwhile, Scheffler ascended to the top spot in May of 2023 and has failed to relinquish the World No. 1 title. Since that time, Scheffler has done nothing but impress.

He won a whopping nine events in 2024, including his second Green Jacket and several PGA Tour Signature Events. He capped it off with an Olympic Gold Medal.

Granted, Rory McIlroy is closing the gap.

McIlroy is having his best season in over a decade. He has already won three times in 2025. McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Players Championship, and most recently the Masters. In doing so, he became just the sixth player ever to complete the career grand slam.

But it is going to take a lot more than that to supplant Scheffler.

The level of consistency, even while not winning this year, is astounding.

Scottie Scheffler cut his hand over the Christmas break. That prompted hand surgery and kept him out of action for a month. But he picked up right where he left off.

Scheffler has made the cut in all eight events he has entered this year. Each one of those he finished no worse than 25th, with five top 10s to speak of. Barring a historic run from McIlroy the rest of this PGA Tour season, the 28-year-old Scheffler will likely continue marching on atop the OWGR.