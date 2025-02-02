The 2025 season of LIV Golf is about to kick off at Riyadh Golf Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and you bet, Phil Mickelson is excited for another year of the Saudi-funded breakaway league. It was not that long ago when LIV Golf shook the golf realm with its introduction to the world which also sparked a rivalry between it and Mickelson's former league, the PGA Tour.

There are a number of reasons LIV supporters can say about why the league is here to stay and will succeed further.

Mickelson surely also has a lot to say about it as well, but he opted to go for a much simpler — and unexpected — answer to that question in a recent interview with Joe Pompliano on “The Joe Pomp Show.”

“So there’s a lot of reasons why I believe LIV is going to be successful, but the number one reason would be something you wouldn’t think,” Mickelson said (h/t Josh Schrock of Golf.com).

“That is this: It’s how you feel. This is where I’m going with this. You can identify if something is right for you or not based on how you feel. Am I anxious? Am I dreading something coming up? Or am I looking forward to it and excited?”Mickelson continued.

The six-time major champion then brought up a much less technical breakdown of why LIV Golf can win more fans, which many could relate to, especially parents who love bringing their little ones to golf tournaments despite the challenges.

“When you go to a PGA Tour event, it’s very uncomfortable for a parent to bring a child because you have to be quiet. ‘Shhh. OK, don’t move. Stop moving. Come over here and let’s get a view.’ You’re kind of hustling, and your kids are kind of tired. They are walking miles. The golf fan is the most loyal fan, walking miles. Paying for a ticket, walking miles and seeing a fraction of the action. It’s not like other sports where you buy a seat and you get to see 100 percent of the action and you don’t have to move. We have a very loyal fan base. But when you’re with kids, it’s very uncomfortable at a Tour event because you have a six-year-old or a young child, and you’re like, ‘OK, don’t talk right now. Come over here.’ Now they’ve walked and they are tired and they don’t have a place to go.”

There are still many questions about the future of LIV Golf, especially with the ongoing merger talks between the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the PGA Tour, but Phil Mickelson certainly believes LIV Golf is headed in the right direction.