The PGA Tour is making its flagship stop at The Players Championship this week. Among the favorites is Irishman Shane Lowry, who played well for the first two days at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. When Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski was walking around the grounds, he did a double-take when he came up to Lowry. Gronk thinks Lowry is a Travis Kelce look-a-like, which the golfer said he has already played into.

"I was just saying, you look a lot like Travis Kelce. You get that a lot? Especially with that beard." Rob Gronkoswki to Shane Lowry at The Players Championship 😅 (via @NFLUKIRE)pic.twitter.com/36qwix1SW7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Shane looks like Travis Kelce, doesn't he?” Gronk asked someone walking with him. Then, he turned his attention to Lowry, “I was just saying you look like Travis Kelce, man! You get that a lot?” Lowry responded, “I dressed up as him for Halloween.

Lowry's daughter even dressed up as Taylor Swift, completing an iconic Halloween duo. Later in the Instagram post, Rory McIlroy makes an appearance as Mario and Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald as a Chicago Cubs player.

You have to give it to Gronk, when Lowry puts on the shoulder pads and number 87 jersey, he does look like Kelce. The broad shoulders and red beard really bring it together. Although that had to have been a warm costume for October in Florida, where this PGA Tour trick-or-treating brigade was.

Lowry tees off at The Players Championship for the tenth time in his career looking for just his second top ten. While Travis Kelce has been racking up Super Bowls, his Irish doppelganger has not been collecting PGA Tour wins. He has just two worldwide wins since his 2019 Open triumph in Northern Ireland.

If Lowry makes a run at the leaderboard, maybe Kelce will join Gronk in his cheering section this weekend. Regardless, both tight ends will be mentioned alongside the major champion all week long.