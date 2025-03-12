ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Sawgrass for The Players Championship. Below we will continue our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out a PLAYERS Championship prediction and pick.

This is one of the most fun events of the season. TPC Sawgrass is a beautiful course, and players can go low here. It comes in at just over 7,300 yards and will play as a par 72. It is not the hardest course, so anybody has a chance to come out on top this weekend. However, if there was something to nitpick, the winning golfer is going to have to hit his putts. In order to go low, you have to one-putt multiple times, so the putter is important.

Scottie Scheffler is not only aiming to repeat as champion, but he is looking to three-peat. The world No. 1 golfer shot 20-under par to win last year, and 17-under to win two seasons ago. Last season was much closer as the three players behind Scheffler shot 19-under to give him a run for his money. Expect more of that in this year's event.

The purse for this event will be $25 Million.

Here are the The Players Championship Golf odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

The Players Championship Odds:

Scottie Scheffler: +400

Rory McIlroy: +1100

Collin Morikawa: +1400

Ludvig Aberg: +1800

Justin Thomas: +2200

Xander Schauffele: +2500

Tommy Fleetwood: +3000

Hideki Matsuyama: +3300

Russell Henley: +3500

Shane Lowry: +4000

Patrick Cantlay: +4000

Keegan Bradley: +5000

Sepp Straka: +5000

Sungjae Im: +5500

Corey Connors: +6000

Wyndham Clark: +6000

The Players Championship Favorite Picks

Scottie Scheffler: It is very hard to keep Scheffler off these each week. He is the best golfer in the world, and at times, makes the game look incredibly easy. Now, he has yet to win this season, so some could say he is very much due. Scheffler has been hitting his irons smoothly while his putting has definitely gotten better. He could drive it off the tee a bit better, but he is going to figure it out eventually. It would not be a surprise at all to see him finish first for the third year in a row at the PLAYERS Championship.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has been playing some very good golf this season. He has two top-10 finishes in four events played, and he has made every cup. Almost all of his finishes are towards the top of the leaderboard this season, and he is showing no signs of slowing down. The 28-year-old ranks second on tour in total strokes gained, fifth in driving accuracy, 16th in greens in regulation, first in putting average, third in one-putt percentage, and first in birdie average. Seeing him at the top of the leaderboard has become and every week occurrence. Expect him to be there once again.

Justin Thomas: Thomas has played five events this year. He has finished in the top-10 in three of those events. He came in second at The American Express, sixth at the Waste Management, and ninth at The Genesis Invitational. Thomas has been excellent with his irons and his putting has been solid. The driver could use some improvements right now, but the rest of his game helps him out. If he hits the driver well, expect him to be at the top of the leaderboard.

The Players Championship Sleeper Picks

Russell Henley: Henley is coming off a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. That win might have been very easy to see coming, though. He has three top-10 finishes, and now that win. He is sixth on tour in strokes gained, sixth in birdie average, and he hits over 71 percent of his greens in regulation. Additionally, the 35-year-old drives with some great accuracy. He does not hit his driver the furthest, but he does well. With the way he is playing, it would not be shocking to see him finish at the top again.

Sepp Straka: Straka has been incredible this season. He has played seven events, and he won the American Express. Additionally, Straka has two straight top-10 finishes. The Austrian is ninth in total strokes gained this season, 11th in driving accuracy, second in greens in regulation, fifth in scoring average, and third in birdie average. He is playing great golf right now, and he is going to have another good weekend at the PLAYERS Championship.

Final The Players Championship Prediction & Pick

This is my second favorite event to watch. TPC Sawgrass is incredible, and the golfers make it look easy. This weekend, I really like Justin Thomas to win. He is playing great, and I think this is the weekend he finally gets over that hump.

Final The Players Championship Prediction & Pick: Justin Thomas (+2200)