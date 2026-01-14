Tiger Woods is arguably busier with the game of golf than at any point in his storied career. He is involved in his Tomorrow Golf League (TGL), which features some of the biggest names in the game.

Woods' team is Jupiter Links, and one of his members is Akshay Bhatia. However, when promoting the TGL, Woods mistakenly mispronounced Bhatia's name, per Awful Announcing. In his interview with Scott Van Pelt, Woods called him “Ashtray”.

Here is Tiger Woods calling new Jupiter Links TGL member Akshay Bhatia "Ashtray" in an interview with Scott Van Pelt. pic.twitter.com/2Kf0lBumb5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 14, 2026

Bhatia, 23, is on the rise in the PGA, especially in 2025. In March, he drew headlines when he withdrew from the Valspar Championship as a means to avoid injury before the Masters. Then, in August, Bhatia aced a hole-in-one at the BMW Championship, which won him a car.

Before that, Bhatia captured two PGA Tour titles at the 2023 Barracuda Championship and 2024 Valero Texas Open. Jupiter Links will begin their TGL season against New York. The TGL has been around since 2022 and was a joint venture between Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Woods and McIlroy were among the first competitors alongside Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm. Among the investors of the TGL were Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Shaquille O'Neal, Diana Taurasi, Justin Timberlake, and Michael Rubin.

The TGL season began in 2025. Woods is the standard-bearer for excellence in golf with his long record of excellence. Furthermore, he helped popularize the game among new audiences since his heyday in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Plus, his pioneering endorsement with Nike helped in large part. So one mishap of a name won't deter that.