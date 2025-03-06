TGL, the simulator league founded by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, is heading into the playoffs. Neither founder will be in the playoffs after poor performances from both teams all season long. But Jupiter Links, Woods' squad, provided some of the most memorable moments of the inaugural TGL season. In Tuesday's finale, Tiger Woods and teammate Tom Kim had a viral moment talking about their age difference.

“What year were you born?” Woods asked. “'02, didn't you win that year?” responded Kim, correctly remembering Woods' third Masters victory. “I had actually won three Masters by the time you were born, '97, '01, and '02.”

Kim was born in June of 2002, so Woods' third Green Jacket was hanging in his closet by the time the youngster was born. His teammate was born just days after Tiger won the 2002 US Open at Bethpage Black on Long Island. So by the time Tom Kim was born, Woods had won eight majors, more than any active player.

Kim had his own viral moment in the TGL finale against Atlanta Drive GC. He thought he had chipped in to win the eighth hole and started celebrating before the ball dropped. But a brutal lip-out had many fans comparing him to Lakers meme legend Nick “Swaggy P” Young.

It was a tough season for Jupiter Links in TGL, only securing one win in the five-match regular season. Considering both Woods and Kevin Kisner are not full-time PGA Tour players, they had the deck stacked against them to begin with. It played out that way in the metaverse with a tough inaugural season.

Without Woods or McIlroy in the playoffs, TGL needs to drum up interest in their product for the final stretch. Ratings are declining and without the stars, they will need to play up the drama.