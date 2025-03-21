The golf world was fired up earlier this year when Tiger Woods was slated to play in the tournament he hosts the Genesis Invitational. Sadly, his mother, Kultida, passed away leading up to the tournament. That led to Woods withdrawing.

But hey, he was still playing golf. He had participated in a few TGL (Tomorrow Golf League) matches, the virtual league he and Rory McIlroy created.

But then the other shoe dropped.

Woods tore his Achilles, which required surgery. Although there is no clear timetable for his return, an injury of that nature will surely see the 82-time PGA Tour winner miss the rest of the 2025 season.

Woods is 49 years old. It is understandable for golf fans to contemplate whether they will ever see Tiger playing on the PGA Tour again.

But former Masters champion Fred Couples seems to want to put an end to that notion.

While speaking at the PGA Tour Champions' Hoag Classic, Couples provided an encouraging update on Woods' status.

“I have, I texted [Tiger Woods] as soon as it happened and he got back to me… he's in great spirits for a ruptured Achilles. He really is. He will be fine,” Couples said.

“It's such a bummer because people think ‘When is he going to play?' He was scheduled to play a few events, not a ton, but a few events. You know, his mother passing away would slow anyone down. But, he's my man.”

There was a lot of speculation that Woods might make his return to the PGA Tour at the PLAYERS Championship. But he missed the cut off date to enter the tournament days prior to suffering the Achilles injury.

Of course, the legendary golfer had his sights set on Augusta National. He has become synonymous with the course and the Green Jacket, having won it five times. His most recent triumph came in 2019 when Woods shocked the golf world.

Despite rarely playing these days, Woods is still the biggest name in the sport. He moves the needle more than anyone and is beloved worldwide. One must hope that he remains in good spirits and can fight through adversity once again to return to the course.