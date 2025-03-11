The PGA Tour is making its flagship stop this week at The Players Championship in Ponta Vedra Beach, Florida. When the field list was announced, fans were disappointed not to see Tiger Woods. While it is always a long shot the modern GOAT will be in a field, it's always easy to dream. But that dream is dead for the foreseeable future. Woods announced Tuesday that he ruptured his Achilles in a recent training session.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods announced in a social media post. “This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon. ‘The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,' added Dr. Stucken.”

Before last season, Woods said he was hoping to play “once a month.” While he did tee it up in every major championship, he struggled in all four stops. An illness had him withdraw from The Genesis Invitational and he did not make the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Now, Woods will go the entire 2025 season without playing on the PGA Tour. He withdrew from The Genesis this year due to his mother's passing and he will miss all of the majors. Golf fans did see him play in TGL, the simulator league Woods and Rory McIlroy helped found.

If you are a true Jupiter Links GC fan, you are hoping that Woods can return for the next TGL season. But all golf fans are hoping to see him on the links just one more time, maybe at Augusta, flirting with the lead. Even on a Thursday, it would inspire something in fans.