Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy must be pretty excited with the early returns from their virtual golf league, the TGL (Tomorrow's Golf League). The TGL ratings have been steady, and after a slow start building up the drama, the recent triple-header was wild. It left golf fans clamoring for more.

Midway through the TGL season, Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club is in the thick of the playoff chase. With only a couple of matches remaining in the regular season, wins are paramount. But if that is going to happen this Tuesday, Jupiter Links will have to do it without Woods.

Woods was left off of Jupiter Links' roster for their upcoming match against the undefeated Bay Club. Instead, it will be Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, and Max Homa squaring off against Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, and Shane Lowry.

This will be the first TGL match that he has missed.

Tiger Woods was slated to make his 2025 PGA Tour debut but withdrew just before the Genesis Invitational amidst his mother's passing. However, he joined CBS' coverage on Sunday and revealed his plan to play more competitive golf in 2025.

The Masters Tournament is in less than two months. Knowing Woods likely wants at least one tune-up event prior to Augusta, it stands to reason that The PLAYERS at TPC Sawgrass in a few weeks would be where he makes his return.

Meanwhile, his Jupiter Links team is in danger of missing out on the playoffs. They are currently in fifth place of the six teams. Only Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf is lower in the standings.

Tiger's squad may need to win each of its last two matches to make it. But if that is going to happen, it might have to be without Woods.