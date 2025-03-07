Scottie Scheffler is coming off of a historic 2024 PGA Tour season. Xander Schauffele captured two major championships. Yet, everyone knows that Tiger Woods still moves the needle more than any other figure in golf.

That is why fans have been clamoring to see him back on the PGA Tour. Well, they may get their wish.

Earlier this week, Woods was seen walking 18 at Seminole Golf Club with his caddie, Lance Bennett. However, not many details about the round have been circulated through golf media—that is, until Thursday, when Brad Faxon shed some light.

“Tiger drove it out there with Keegan on every shot. He walked all 18 holes, there was not even a limp. He’s certainly in condition to play,” Faxon said. He then touched on something everyone is hoping for.

“Hopefully for us at NBC and all fans he plays the PLAYERS championship.”

Indeed, golf fans would love to see Tiger tee it up at TPC Sawgrass next week. As would the network airing the tournament, NBC. He is still such a huge draw.

Woods was slated to make his return to the PGA Tour last month at the Genesis Invitational, a tournament he hosts. Tragically, Woods lost his mother, Kultida, a few days prior. That led to Tiger withdrawing from the Genesis, understandably.

Woods turned the clock back when he won the 2019 Masters Tournament for his 15th major title. But since that time, he has struggled to remain healthy and able to play. A car wreck in 2021 only complicated things further. He was forced to have several lower-extremity surgeries, which left him limping for a long time.

But by all accounts, he is healthy and ready to go. The question remains, when will Tiger Woods return to the PGA Tour?