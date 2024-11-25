Former Virginia and Florida State guard Jalen Warley has committed to play for the Gonzaga basketball program and Mark Few, according to Joe Tipton of on3.com.

Jalen Warley is a 6-foot-7 senior who was set to play for Virginia this season after transferring from Florida State, where he played three seasons. Tony Bennett's retirement from Virginia right before the start of the season led to Warley entering his name in the transfer portal. He will redshirt this year and play for Gonzaga basketball in the 2025-2026 season.

Coming out of high school, Warley was a top-50 recruit. He averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for Florida State. As a freshman, Warley came off the bench, but averaged 19.3 minutes, according to Sports Reference. He then started 21 of 32 games in his sophomore season, before starting 32 of 33 games in the 2023-2024 season. Now, he will try to get acclimated to Mark Few's program before presumably being a key piece for the Bulldogs next season, whether that be as a starter or off the bench.

Jalen Warley Gonzaga basketball amid key out-of-conference games

Warley will get an up close look at Gonzaga basketball playing in high-provile games coming up. The Bulldogs start the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday, and hope to come away with a trophy. After that, Gonzaga will play No. 8 Kentucky in Seattle before heading to Madison Square Garden to play No. 2 UConn. Those games are all significant for the Bulldogs' seeding come March. It will be interesting to see how they fare in those matchups.

These upcoming games will provide Warley with a chance to see what could be in store for him in the 2025-2026 season. Due to not playing in a power conference, Gonzaga usually always plays a loaded non-conference schedule to bolster the resume come March. It will be worth monitoring for comments from Few regarding Warley's fit with the program.