The loss of Tommy Lloyd had Gonzaga basketball fans worried. A lot of their international recruitment just so happened to have signed with the Bulldogs because of him. But, these concerns may start to wither way as Coach Mark Few landed an insanely talented international prospect named Luka. Not Luka Doncic, the Zags officially got Luka Krajnovic on a scholarship agreement.

You heard that right. Mark Few and Gonzaga basketball got one of the best international stars out of Croatia. The 6-foot-4 guard knows how to contribute to all facets of the court. His stint in the Croatian Premier League proves that he can handle physical competition and fight his spots on the floor. This netted him 18.2 points per game in his previous season.

More than that, Luka Krajnovic can also crash the board extremely well for his height. Good positioning under the rim and proper ways to box out defines a lot of his contributions on the boards. It even notched him 4.4 rebounds per game against grown men. A facet of his game that may need sharpening would be his playmaking because he only had 2.6 assists per game last season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But, that should not worry fans as Coach Mark Few outlined why his upside is going to be great. He disclosed his thoughts on the Croatian youngster in his latest statement, via Arden Cravalho of SB Nation.

“Luka is a guard that can really help us. He is versatile and has a decent size. He also had good experiences playing against older guys back home in Croatia,” the Zags coach said.

Is he going to be the next star like Luka Doncic?