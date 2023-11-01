The first full trailer for Good Burger 2 has dropped. Rob Gronkowski appears in the star-studded trailer for the Paramount+ film.

A-list cast

Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) visits his friend, Ed (Kel Mitchell), and the two learn that the Good Burger restaurant chain is becoming commercialized. This means that there are no roles for humans as robots are installed in the restaurants.

The rest of the trailer shows the hi-jinx that Dexter and Ed get into in their fight against the machines (and corporate suits).

An all-star group of talent was brought together for Good Burger 2. Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street) and Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends 2) also star in the film. Gronkowski is also shown for a second in the trailer, and the likes of Mark Cuban, Kai Cenat, and Josh Server will also appear in the film.

This isn't the first time that Rob Gronkowski has appeared in a film or TV series. He recently appeared in another Paramount project, 80 for Brady, and has also appeared in Family Guy and The Masked Singer. Currently, he serves as a host on the NFL on Fox broadcasts.

Good Burger is the long-awaited sequel to the first film. Born out of a comedy sketch from Nickelodeon's All That, the first film was released in 1997. Dan Schneider co-wrote the script with Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, and Brian Robbins directed it. The film grossed $23.7 million at the box office on an $8.5 million budget. Filming of the upcoming sequel took place over the summer and the film will be exclusively released on Paramount+ later this month.

Good Burger 2 will be released on November 22.