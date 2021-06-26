Gordon Hayward’s basketball career is filled with ups and downs, especially after he turned pro back in 2010. Now in his 30s, Hayward remains a valuable asset for his team, the Charlotte Hornets, who got him after the Boston Celtics signed him to a four-year deal worth $120 million and traded him to Michael Jordan’s franchise in November of 2020. So far, the Butler Bulldogs legend has suited up for three teams in the NBA, beginning his pro career with the Utah Jazz before going green with the Boston Celtics, and now as a veteran contributor for the Hornets. Hayward can still sting after all these years, but we’re not here to dissect the anatomy of his game. We’ve all gathered in this tiny nook on the internet because we all want to learn and talk more about the woman that inspires the forward. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Gordon Hayward’s wife: Robyn Hayward.

Gordon Hayward’s wife: Robyn Hayward

Robyn Hayward was born Robyn Van Vliet on April 8, 1994. She’s four years the junior of Gordon, who was brought into being on May 23, 1990. One basic common thing about the couple is that they are both natives of Indiana. Most people know that Indiana is a basketball state, which only makes it less surprising why Gordon eventually fell in love with the sport — way before he met Robyn.

But Robyn also had something going for her athletically when she was younger. According to Biography Pedia, Gordon Hayward’s wife sued to play for the volleyball team of her high school in Indianapolis, the Bishop Chatard High School. Robyn apparently was so good in volleyball that she managed to help her school go all the way to the state championship and win it all in 2012. That year, Robyn recorded 320 kills (the most on the team), seven assists, and 338 digs.

Around that time, Gordon was already in the NBA. He was selected ninth overall by the Jazz in the 2010 NBA Draft. Gordon was in a different relationship early in the early days of his professional life. Before entering the NBA, Gordon Hayward already had a girlfriend in Kolbi Killingback, but the two parted ways in 2012.

Robyn and Gordon apparently met not long after that. Just a year later, Gordon Hayward popped the question on Christmas Day 2013. The special moment was captured and posted by Gordon on his Instagram account.

“Merry Christmas to everyone out there! Hope it’s a good one! Mine was especially good bc SHE SAID YES!!!! So thrilled I get to marry my best friend and such an amazing person @robynvanvliet! I love you!!!”

The couple officially became Mr. and Mrs. Hayward on May 24, 2014, with Gordon posting a captionless image on Instagram as a remembrance of that special day.

Right now, the Haywards have four children — three girls and a boy. Their first three kids are all girls, so Gordon waited quite a bit before he got his wish to have a boy. It could be remembered that Gordon looked juuuust a bit less enthusiastic when he found out that he’s going to have a third daughter after a gender reveal. He was clearly hoping for a boy, but hey, being a girl dad rocks and he sure is proud of that.

"Daddy's always happy" Congrats to @gordonhayward and his family 🍼 (via robynmhayward/IG) pic.twitter.com/eDtEB9xoX5 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 10, 2018

When it comes to Gordon’s life as a pro basketball player, Robyn is always there supporting her hubby.

When Gordon decided to take his talents to Beantown and play for the Celtics under former college head coach Brad Stevens, Robyn didn’t wait long to post a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking Utah and reminding the internet to chill down.

“I’m excited to go on this adventure with this man! It’s bittersweet leaving where we’ve called home and grown our family, but I’m excited to see where this path takes us! We are so grateful for everything Utah has done for us! ❤️ Also, as for all the mean comments and threats. Don’t forget athletes are humans too. Treat others how you would like to be treated. It would never cross my mind to speak so negatively and so full of hate about oneself or their family.”

Robyn also defended Gordon and their family when he got traded to Charlotte after he declined to pick up his option to stay for another year with the Celtics.

Robyn’s Instagram account has over 90,000 followers and it’s mostly filled with pictures of her life as a mother to four adorable kids and one tall husband who’s very talented in basketball.