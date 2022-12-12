By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went to the West Coast with high hopes of beating the San Francisco 49ers, but absorbed a one-sided beating at the hands of the home team. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles provided a blunt assessment of how badly his team performed.

Video: Todd Bowles says the Bucs were outcoached and “got our ass kicked” on offense and defense in 35-7 loss to 49ers. pic.twitter.com/althKR9dxC — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 12, 2022

“We got our a** kicked,” Bowles said when he met the media after the game. “We got outplayed in all aspects.”

The Bucs were coming off a Week 13 Monday come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons, and were motivated to extend their lead in the NFC South. Instead, the 49ers came out breathing fire and rolled to a 35-7 victory.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, a Bay Area native, was looking forward to performing “back home” against the team he rooted for in his youth, but the Bucs were never in the game. The Niners opened the scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter and added three more before halftime.

The Tampa Bay defense was unable to contain San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, who was making his first start and playing in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (broken left foot). Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. The quarterback also ran for a touchdown.

He outdueled the 45-year-old Brady, who completed 34 of 55 passes for 253 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. Brady’s only scoring pass came on an 8-yard deflected pass that was caught by Russell Gage. The Bucs also struggled to get their running game going, as they gained 69 yards on 19 carries.

Todd Bowles will try to get his team back on track in Week 15 at home against the Bengals.