By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

At this point, many fans are wondering if Tom Brady will ever step away from football completely. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB reneged on his retirement decision before the season. The move unfortunately came back to haunt him, as his team has struggled to stay above .500 this season due to a litany of issues.

Amid this turbulent season, it was reported that Tom Brady is considering ALL possible options after the 2022 season, per Ian Rapoport. The quarterback will be a free agent this season, opening the doors for a potential new team for him to join.

“Multiple sources close to the legendary quarterback say all options are on the table for Brady, who at age 45 feels good enough to keep playing and once again has the Buccaneers in playoff position entering today’s game against the 49ers.”

Tom Brady will enter free agency next season for just the second time in his career, and it’s a bit worrying for Buccaneers fans. Bruce Arians’ departure as the head coach seemed to affect the team more than fans anticipated. The team finds themselves at the .500 mark entering Week 14.

Despite that so-so record, though, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are still in position to fight for a playoff spot. A weak division gives Tampa Bay a chance to make it to the playoffs with home field advantage to boot. If Brady and co. makes a deep run in the postseason… expect the rumors of Brady’s return to grow stronger.

As for Tom Brady’s options, well, many teams would do anything to get him as their QB. We’ll see what the GOAT decides to do after this season ends.