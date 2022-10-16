‘Got that dawg in them’: Noah Syndergaard’s epic take on Phillies advancing to NLCS

There’s no shortage of heroes for the upstart Philadelphia Phillies, and veteran pitcher Noah Syndergaard did his part to help his team advance to the National League Championship Series.

"The Phillies just got that dawg in them today." The Phillies' trade deadline addition Noah Syndergaard joined @Ken_Rosenthal after today's win: pic.twitter.com/hlntXfuS8H — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 15, 2022

Syndergaard was Philadelphia’s starting pitcher in their clinching 8-3 victory over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia won the NLDS by a 3-1 margin

Syndergaard pitched 3.0 inning for the Phillies, allowing one run on Orlando Arcia’s home run. That blast was the only hit that Syndergaard gave up. Five other pitchers followed Syndergaard and they managed to get the best of the Braves offense.

Once considered a phenom when he headlined the New York Mets pitching staff and was given his “Thor” nickname, Syndergaard has battled injuries in recent seasons. He was acquired by the Phillies from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline.

Syndergaard went 5-2 while pitching for Philadelphia with a 4.12 ERA and had one complete game for the Phillies. However, his overall performance was largely mediocre.

After the game, Syndergaard said that his teammates have a never-say-die attitude. “The Phillies have got that dawg in them. We have a lot of grit and we are pretty lethal,” Noah Syndergaard said. “I was pretty even-keeled when I learned I was starting, and I was glad they had that trust in me to go out there and set the tone.”

The Phillies will face the winner of the San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers series for the right to represent the National League in the World Series. The Padres lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 of the series scheduled for Saturday night.