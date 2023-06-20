In light of Kyler Murray's injury, Colt McCoy is prepared to be the Arizona Cardinals' starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Murray is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in December, and it's unknown when he will be ready to play for the Cardinals. It leaves McCoy as the likely Week 1 starter.

Colt McCoy is the No. 2 quarterback on the Cardinals' depth chart behind Murray. Arizona didn't use a high draft pick on a quarterback or sign another veteran with a lot of starting experience.

“I just like to play,” McCoy said at the 2023 Colt McCoy Performance Camp this past weekend, via KXAN Austin. “We don’t know Kyler’s situation. He may be ready for week one. He may be ready for week three, we don’t know…You just got to be ready to play, and I don’t take that opportunity lightly.”

McCoy is entering his third season with the Cardinals and his 13th season as an NFL player. In four games during the 2022 season, McCoy completed 68.2% of his passes for 780 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Soon after Murray suffered his ACL injury, there was speculation that the Cardinals' quarterback could miss the entire 2023 season. Murray's progress suggests that he'll be ready to play at some point next year.

Arizona might be incentivized to take an extra cautious approach with Murray, giving McCoy plenty of time under center. The Cardinals are a candidate to tank next season and vie for the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Doing so could mean drafting USC's Caleb Williams and attempting to move off of Murray's contract.