The Utah Hockey Club had a massive offseason in preparation for their first season in Salt Lake City. Training camp is underway across the NHL now as teams gear up for the regular season. However, Utah HC did some work off the ice to keep one of their potential cornerstones around long-term. Utah HC has signed Dylan Guenther to an eight-year contract extension.

Guenther is still on his entry-level contract. His eight-year contract extension kicks in next summer once the entry-level deal expires. Ahead of the deal kicking in, let's take a look at this contract for both sides. And let's hand out contract grades to Utah HC and Dylan Guenther for this agreement.

Dylan Guenther signs with Utah HC

Dylan Guenther has not played a full NHL season to this point. In fact, he has yet to play 50 games in any single NHL season. To this end, his contract extension with Utah HC is incredible business from the player's perspective.

Guenther's $7.142 million salary will make him the second-highest Utah HC player once the deal kicks in next season, according to PuckPedia. For a player who has yet to play 50 games in one single year, that's a lot of money to make. Guenther has shown a lot of potential on the ice, for sure. But this is a lot to give a player with his track record.

Guenther also received a max-term contract from Utah. Additionally, he has some protection included in this contract. The 21-year-old forward has a modified no-trade clause in the final three seasons of this deal. He can veto a trade to 10 teams of his choice starting in 2030.

This is an incredible contract for Guenther. He could have received a better payday next summer had he performed well in 2024-25. Now, though, he gets the payday and the max-term contract one year ahead of schedule. The pressure is on for him to live up to this deal. But for now, this is a fantastic move for him.

Utah HC signs Dylan Guenther

Utah HC certainly wanted to sign Dylan Guenther long-term, and that's understandable. Guenther is one of the better young emerging forwards in the NHL. Should he develop as expected, this contract will be a huge steal for Utah. However, this is a massive bet the team is taking on his potential.

As mentioned, Guenther has not played a full season in the NHL. And he has yet to play 50 games in a single season. There is no question that the former top-10 pick has a ton of potential. But making him your second-highest player without having him skate in a full season is an interesting choice to make, to say the least.

Furthermore, the $7.142 million salary is a risk. It certainly can become a steal for Utah HC. Especially if the salary cap jumps as expected over the next few seasons. However, it could also backfire for them in a massive way. And it could have an effect on other business the team wishes to get done down the line.

Utah HC did at least pay a player who is going to make the opening night roster. To that end, the risk is mitigated a little bit. Guenther is a top-six player on this team with a ton of room to grow. All in all, it'll certainly be an interesting contract to watch unfold moving forward.

Grades and final thoughts

Dylan Guenther receives a high contract grade while Utah HC receives a slightly lower grade. Guenther receives a huge pay bump and a max-term contract one year before he hits restricted free agency. Utah makes a huge bet on Guenther's potential and is investing in his ability to develop as expected. It's a sizable gamble, especially for a player who has yet to play a full season in the NHL.

Dylan Guenther grade: A+

Utah HC grade: B