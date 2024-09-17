The Detroit Red Wings have completed one of their more important pieces of business this summer. The Red Wings signed forward Lucas Raymond to an eight-year contract extension. After a long summer of negotiation, Raymond signed for less than the $8.7 million that Dylan Larkin signed for in 2022. However, he is still making north of $8 million on this deal.

The Red Wings still have work to do before the 2024-25 campaign begins. Forward Jonatan Berggren signed a one-year contract earlier on Monday. However, defenseman Moritz Seider remains unsigned with training camp merely days away now. That said, Lucas Raymond is now around for the long haul in Detroit. Let's take a look at this contract and hand out grades to Raymond and Detroit for this eight-year contract.

Lucas Raymond signs with Red Wings

Lucas Raymond entered the NHL as a fourth-overall pick of Detroit in 2020. His selection was a bit of a surprise at the time. Raymond went into that draft as a top prospect. However, his selection within the top five caught some by surprise. Over the last three seasons, though, the Swedish forward has proven any doubters wrong.

Raymond is coming off the best season of his career. He scored 31 goals and 72 points, both totals representing career highs. Additionally, he led Detroit in points while coming second in goals behind Dylan Larkin. It was an incredibly promising performance from the 22-year-old and one that came at the right time.

Raymond cashes in on his big performance with this deal. He receives max term on this contract, which many expected to be the case. His salary being over $8 million isn't exactly a surprise, either. He could have earned slightly more on this contract. But in the end, $8 million is a fine payday given his career track record.

One downside to this contract is the security. While he is signed for eight seasons, Raymond has less control over his next career move than some of his peers. He has a 10-team modified no-trade clause in this deal. However, it only applies to the last four seasons. In the first four seasons, he could be traded without any say in the matter.

Overall, this is an incredible deal for Raymond. He receives max term and a massive pay boost that makes him one of the highest-paid players on the team. And the modified no-trade clause gives him some level of control over the prime years of his career. It's a great deal from his side of things.

Red Wings sign Lucas Raymond

The Red Wings needed to sign Raymond to an extension this summer. Recent reports came about that the team wanted to keep his salary lower than that of Dylan Larkin in this deal. And they succeeded as the 22-year-old makes about $700,000 less than his captain.

In saying this, it's a fair deal that Detroit can stomach. Outside of Moritz Seider this year, the Red Wings don't have any major restricted free agents to sign for the next few seasons. Some of their prospects are nearing the end of their entry-level contracts. But none of the project to earn a high salary at this time.

Detroit is able to take on this contract and they have done so without overpaying Raymond. This is around where many expected his contract to wind up. Furthermore, the team has given themselves time to see if Raymond can become the franchise forward he has the potential to be. If things don't work out, they can trade him before July 1, 2028, without worrying about a no trade clause.

In the end, Detroit is prepared for any outcome of this contract. Seider still needs to sign his deal before the 2024-25 campaign begins next month. For now, though, the Red Wings do well to lock Raymond down long-term and have him around for their playoff push in the years to come.

Grades and final thoughts

The Red Wings and Lucas Raymond earn high marks for this contract extension. The Red Wings lock in one of their best players long term on a rather reasonable salary. And they have time to pivot if the situation warrants a move. Meanwhile, Raymond earns a massive raise while being the second highest paid player on the team. His eight-year term and the no-trade clause in the latter half of the deal are good for him, as well. Overall, both sides come out with what they wanted. It's hard to knock either side for this contract as a result.

Lucas Raymond grade: A-

Detroit Red Wings grade: A-