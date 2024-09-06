The Detroit Red Wings fell short of their goal of making the NHL Playoffs last season, but there is a sense that Coach Derek Lalonde's team is building something good in the Motor City.

The Red Wings have a defenseman who hails from Zell, Germany named Moritz Seider on the roster, a key contributor to a team that came close to reaching its goals last season albeit before falling short and missing the league's second season. On Friday, reporter David Pagnotta reported that the Red Wings and winger Lucas Raymond have rekindled contract negotiations and are working on a long-term deal.

The Pagnotta report included information on Seider who is rumored to be in contract negotiations with Derek Lalonde's team. He doubled down on his assertions on X Friday, saying that he can confirm that Seider's deal is being discussed along with Raymond's.

“Like Raymond, I can confirm the Wings are also working/focused on (a) long-term contract with Seider, as well,” Pagnotta said on X. “And like Raymond, there's still work that needs to be done before a new deal is finalized.”

The news came as it was revealed that the Red Wings have about $17.6 million in cap space to work with this offseason. New predictions for GM Steve Yzerman's team this upcoming season were also shared.

Seider's contract is a pretty big deal, and Raymond's certainly is as well.

Raymond contract talks continue

The Raymond contract also got a further update from the hockey scribe, who writes for The Fourth Period.

“(The Red Wings and Lucas Raymond) aren't there yet, but they are talking a lot and trying to hammer away and get this done,” Pagnotta said. “The focus is still on long-term, and talks have gained traction, but they're still grinding away at it.”