The Los Angeles Sparks had a disappointing 2024 season in terms of the win/loss column. They also decided it was time to move on from head coach Curt Miller, parting ways with the longtime WNBA coach after only two seasons. But despite that, there were still bright spots for the Sparks. One of those bright spots for the Sparks was Rickea Jackson who just completed her rookie season.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Jackson gradually became more of a focal point for the Sparks offensively. It was to the point where opposing teams began game-planning for her on their scouting reports as a primary offensive option.

Overall it was a learning experience for Jackson. By all accounts she was one of the hardest working players on the team with a determination to get better. Following the Sparks’ final regular season game against the Minnesota Lynx, Jackson spoke about what she learned as a rookie.

“I feel like on the court, I just kept growing. I just want to tighten up every aspect of my game. I feel like I’ve grown a ton within this season. I feel like I really got serious about defense midway through the season. So those are the things that I was going to continue to sharpen,” Jackson said. “Off the court, just what my teammates and my coaches taught me. Just being a sponge this whole year. . .the little nuggets that everyone gives me each and every day, it helps a ton. I’m just going to take that with me forever and just hope it continues to grow me as a player.”

So how does Rickea Jackson’s rookie season stack up? Here at ClutchPoints we’ll be breaking down Jackson’s game and grading her rookie year.

Offense



When the season began, Rickea Jackson was coming off the bench. But by the fifth game of the season she was moved into the starting lineup. Offensively, she was little more than a spot up shooter off the catch and a cutter around the basket.

And that was what the Sparks needed from her at the time, somebody who could move off ball to be able to get scoring opportunities. But as the season progressed, and especially after the Olympic break, Jackson was much more comfortable on the offensive end.

She was routinely making plays with the ball in her hands and capable of getting off her own shot. Her top scoring game of the season came on Aug. 25 against the Dallas Wings when she dropped 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 shooting from the three-point line.

Jackson was a particularly good finisher at the basket, shooting 68.3 percent in the restricted area as per Her Hoop Stats. From 10-15 feet, Jackson shot 42.3 percent. She shot 34.7 percent from three-point range. She was the only rookie in the WNBA to average double figures and shoot 45+ percent from the field.

She was a good offensive rebounder too in keeping possessions alive and getting second shot opportunities.

Defense



Locking down and focusing on the defensive end was something Rickea Jackson really improved upon towards the second half of the season. Off the ball, she was able to use her length and quickness to get deflections and force turnovers.

Jackson was always known as a talented scorer going back to her college days at Mississippi State and Tennessee, and even before that in high school. But the defensive end was where she probably showed the most growth as a rookie. And had a perfect response on social media to a fan noticing the improvement defensively.

“Got tired of getting cooked,” Jackson posted in response.

Her on-ball defense was better as well. She may not yet be at the point where you would call her a lock-down defensive player, but the tools are all there. It wouldn’t be shocking to picture Jackson eventually getting consideration for the all-defensive teams. Jackson was also a solid defensive rebounder.

Overall Grade: A



Rickea Jackson was arguably the top bright spot for the Sparks during her rookie season. With all the adversity the team faced, Jackson established herself as a legitimate franchise cornerstone. In fact, with Cameron Brink returning from injury and a 2025 lottery pick on the way, the Sparks could possibly have the top young trio in the league.

Jackson’s season gets an A. She exceeded expectations and made an impact on both ends of the court. While the season was a tough one, Jackson believes the good definitely outweighed the bad.

“It was tough, but I feel like the good outweighed the toughness. It had its ups and its downs, but being here with the people, such good people, it makes things better. It makes things easier after a loss. We never split up, we always stayed together. And that means a lot,” Jackson said. “From draft night to now it’s like a blink of the eye and it’s just like your season is over. It’s really crazy but I wouldn’t trade my rookie season for anything. Honestly I feel like the adversity built me into a stronger person. . .I feel like I really worked for everything this season.”