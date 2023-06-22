The three-team deal between the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, and Washington Wizards that rattled the NBA Wednesday afternoon is apparently now off the table. NBA headlines earlier read “Kristaps Porzingis is a Celtic” after Boston reportedly acquired the Latvian from the Washington Wizards. In the deal, the Clippers also would have acquired Malcolm Brogdon while sending Marcus Morris Sr. to the Wizards, along with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and other draft assets. Boston and Washington are reportedly still working on a deal to send Porzingis to Bean Town. But Los Angeles is no longer in the pact. With the trade failing to fall through, that means Brogdon will not be a Clipper.

Brogdon could have been a nice acquisition for Los Angeles. In 67 games off the bench for the Celtics, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He also shot 48.4 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three — the fourth-highest in the NBA last season.

The trade would have helped address the Clippers' need for a lead floor general, with Russell Westbrook's status to return still uncertain. Nonetheless, Los Angeles can still make moves to improve its roster as it goes on an all-in campaign this coming 2023-24 season. With that said, here is a trade the Clippers can still make after the Malcolm Brogdon deal fell apart.

Los Angeles Clippers receive: Bojan Bogdanovic

Detroit Pistons receive: Eric Gordon, Terance Mann, 2024 second-round pick

With the deal being called off, that means Marcus Morris Sr. is still on the Clippers. Nonetheless, Los Angeles may still want to get an upgrade at that starting power forward spot, with Morris' inconsistency hurting the team. The Clippers will still likely continue to shop Morris after the deal fell apart. Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic would be an ideal target for an upgrade.

At 34 years old, Bogdanovic is still capable of being a significant contributor to any team. In fact, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged a career-best 21.6 points on 48.8 percent field goal shooting (also a career-best) last season. The man also knocked down 41.1 percent of his threes.

For the Clippers, he would fit perfectly with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Bogdanovic's ability to space the floor is going to do wonders for this team, granted that their two superstars stay healthy. By all means, he is going to be an upgrade over Morris because of his efficiency and consistency. While he will likely play a spot-up role for this team, he is also capable of creating his own shot.

In exchange for the Croatian, they will send over veteran guard Eric Gordon, guard Terance Mann, and a 2024 second round pick. The Clippers will lose some depth with this trade. Gordon was acquired during last year's trade deadline and played quality minutes off the bench for Tyronn Lue's squad. He should provide a Detroit team looking to take the next step with a solid veteran scorer off the bench.

Mann, meanwhile, has worked his way up through the years and become a fixture in the Clippers rotation. The 26-year-old can be a solid rotational piece for the Pistons for many more years.