The Miami Heat may have fallen short in the NBA Finals for the second time in four years, but no one truly expected them to mount this deep of a playoff run anyway. After all, they had to fight for their playoff lives in the play-in tournament. Nevertheless, even with the Heat not really in position to make a splash in NBA free agency due to their clogged cap sheet, the team's famous culture, which bore fruit in the form of a deep playoff run, might be enough to lure a quality player in need of a change in scenery.

And Memphis Grizzlies outcast Dillon Brooks is one of those players. It's not quite clear yet if the Heat have expressed concrete interest in the fiery swingman, but there are certainly indicators that show that a move to South Beach may be likely for Brooks.

According to the latest odds on BetOnline, the Heat remain the most likely suitor for Brooks in free agency. The betting site has put the odds of Brooks landing with the 2023 NBA runner-up at +500, tied with the Phoenix Suns as the most probable destination for the polarizing wing.

The other three teams rounding out the top five of potential Dillon Brooks suitors are the Dallas Mavericks (+700), Utah Jazz (+700), and Los Angeles Lakers (+700).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There are plenty of concerns surrounding Brooks' game that made the Grizzlies give up on one of the most featured players in their rotation. Brooks, for one, is an incredibly inefficient scorer, posting the second-worst true shooting percentage for any qualified player this past season. And he did so while taking 13.6 shot attempts per game, which ranked third on the team. (He took more shots per game than Jaren Jackson Jr.)

It's hard to see Dillon Brooks' shot selection flying in South Beach, however. The Heat's famous culture may be known for its ability to bring out the best in its unheralded players through sheer hard work, but unselfishness is also part of what fueled their run all the way to the NBA Finals.

For Brooks to fit with the Heat, he will have to clean up his decision-making. And with the likes of Erik Spoelstra, Pat Riley, and even Jimmy Butler around to set him straight, it's not hard to see why the Heat may very well end up signing Brooks in NBA free agency.