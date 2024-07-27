The slumping New York Yankees are trying to give their team a lift with a move prior to the trade deadline. They have traded three prospect to the Miami Marlins for All-Star Jazz Chisholm. The Yankees are getting a combination infielder-centerfielder who has the capability of jump starting the team's offense when he gets hot.

The Yankees sent Triple-A catcher Agustin Ramirez to Miami. The team is also sending infielder Jared Serna and infielder-outfielder Abrahan Ramirez to the Marlins.

Chisholm is much more likely to play second base for the Yankees than centerfield. The Yankees have the lead candidate for the American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge in centerfield and he is likely to stay there. The Yankees have much more of a need at second base even though Gleyber Torres regularly mans that position.

Chisholm is a high-energy left-handed batter and he brings a .249 batting average with 13 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .730 OPS through 386 at-bats. He also has a .320 on-base percentage, and that ranks fourth on the Yankees.

The Yankees could also use Chisholm at 3rd base even though he has not played that position in the major or minor leagues. He came up to the big leagues as a shortstop, and he clearly has the athletic ability to move to another infield position if he is willing to do so.

Agustin Ramirez is a high-level hitting prospect but he needs some work to become an adequate defensive player. Ramirez hit .290 with 16 homers in 58 games at Double-A Somerset. When he moved to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, his batting average fell to .224 with 4 home runs.

Grading the trade: New York Yankees: B-plus, Miami Marlins: B

The Yankees got off to a 50-22 start this season, but they have been among baseball's worst teams since that point. They have recorded a 10-23 record since their hot start. They have lost three games in a row and 5 of their last 6 as they prepare to play the Boston Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series Saturday night at Fenway Park.

The arrival of Chisholm could go a long way towards waking the team up, especially in combination with the return of slugger Giancarlo Stanton. The big power hitter is likely to return from a hamstring injury Monday when the Yankees go to Philadelphia to player the National League East leading Phillies.

The Marlins are clearly making the trade to put an improved team on the field in the future. Trading Chisholm obviously weakens the team for the rest of the 2024 season, but the Marlins are a last place team with a 38-66 record. It's clear that the Marlins are well out of playoff contention and building for the future makes sense.

If Agustin Ramirez can improve his defense while sustaining his power, he has a chance to contribute in the foreseeable future.

Serna is slashing .253/.341/.444 with 13 home runs and 58 RBI. Abrahan Ramirez is slashing .348/.447/.513 with 2 home runs and 24 RBI. Both of these minor leaguers have demonstrated promising offensive skills, and have the potential to grow into contributing players.