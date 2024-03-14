The recent deal struck between Za'Darius Smith and the Cleveland Browns was expected and welcomed by Browns fans. This carries a lucrative two-year, $23.5 million deal that ensures an elite sack artist stays in Northeast Ohio. As we delve into the intricacies of this move, it becomes imperative to analyze the potential impact, value, and future outcomes of Smith's staying with the Browns.
The Browns' 2023 Season
The Cleveland Browns experienced a turbulent but ultimately successful 2023 season. It culminated in an 11-6 record marked by flashes of brilliance despite periods of uncertainty. They wrestled past a flurry of major injuries and displayed unbridled resiliency. Despite a promising regular-season performance, their journey was cut short in the playoffs, exiting in the Wild Card Round. Anchored by a dynamic offense and strong defense, the Browns showcased glimpses of their potential. However, they faltered when faced with the most critical postseason moments. The early playoff departure left fans craving more success but also raised doubts about the team's ability to thrive under pressure.
Za'Darius Smith in Cleveland
By now, we all know that the Browns have reached an agreement to retain defensive end Za'Darius Smith. The deal spans two years with a base salary of $23.5 million and a potential upside of $25 million, according to league sources.
At 31 years old, Smith contributed 5.5 sacks, 27 combined tackles, and 20 quarterback hits in his debut season with the Browns. Initially drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Smith spent the first four seasons of his career in Baltimore. That was before stints with the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.
The Browns acquired Smith via trade last May from the Vikings during a period of salary restructuring. Cleveland restructured Smith's contract to enable him to test free agency this year. It comes as no surprise that the team sought to retain him. Za'Darius Smith provides a formidable presence opposite Myles Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Together, they bolster an experienced defense that ranked among the league's best last season. A three-time Pro Bowler, Smith started in all 16 games for Cleveland in 2023.
Grade: A
No-Brainer
The decision to retain Za'Darius Smith with the Cleveland Browns is an undeniable win. His contributions transcended mere statistical performance last season. In addition, his synergy with Myles Garrett makes him an ideal counterpart. Securing him for an average annual value of just under $12 million is a savvy move. This deal fortifies Cleveland's position as one of the NFL's defensive powerhouses.
Smith is anticipated to resume his role as the starting left defensive end. Of course, he brings with him the versatility to operate across various defensive schemes. Known for his ability to disrupt plays and pressure opposing quarterbacks, Smith's track record of durability and consistency underscores his reliability.
Potential Impact
Should Za'Darius Smith maintain a similar level of playtime, this signing will undoubtedly yield dividends. In 2023, he hovered around 60 percent of snaps and continued to draw attention away from Garrett. Cleveland's confidence in their pass-rush trio, comprising Garrett, Smith, and Ogbo Okoronkwo, is palpable. Moving forward, they may seek to augment this strength in the upcoming draft.
The Browns were prepared to allocate a substantial portion of their budget towards bolstering their pass rush. This was evident in Smith's contract structure for the 2023 season. Despite the uncertainties surrounding the exact cap situation pending the renegotiation of Deshaun Watson's contract, the Browns' swift action in securing Smith's return underscores their commitment to maintaining defensive prowess.
Triumphant Return
Cleveland's defensive strategy hinges on disrupting opposing quarterbacks through relentless pressure. This makes Smith's retention a strategic imperative. With limited cap space, the Browns prioritized fortifying their defensive lineup to prevent regression. Smith's return exemplifies this strategy. Given the contract specifics, this move represents a prudent investment.
In a market where quality edge rushers were in high demand, securing Smith's services was essential to Cleveland's aspirations. Yes, Smith approaches his 32nd birthday. That said, investing $12 million per year in a versatile edge defender with formidable pass-rushing abilities is a sound financial decision. Again, this affirms the Browns' commitment to sustaining their defensive excellence.
Looking Ahead
As we look ahead to the upcoming season, Browns fans will look at Za'Darius Smith as he dons the orange and brown jersey once more. He is ready to make his mark on a team hungry for more success. The narrative surrounding his contract will continue to evolve as he takes the field and showcases his skills in pursuit of team glory. Only time will tell if this investment pays off for the Cleveland Browns or if it becomes another footnote in the ever-unfolding drama of their team history.