The Cleveland Browns pulled off an upset in Week 17, taking down their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers 13-6. Cornerback Denzel Ward played a massive role in the victory.

His prowess came up specifically on the final drive of the game. While quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers tried him, they came up unsuccessful. Ward had to send a message of his own after the game, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com.

“I'm always prepared and ready for moments like that. I try to make it hard on teams every time they decide to look at the scouting report and decide who they're going to attack. I don't know whose bright idea it was to try me for the game three plays in a row. But we were able to come through and get the win.”

#Browns Denzel Ward: “I don’t know whose bright idea it was to try me for the game on three plays in a row.” pic.twitter.com/IcGMpaRuol — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Starting with second-and-goal, Rodgers threw three straight passes to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Ward was his primary defender on all three, earning a pass breakup on fourth-and-goal. Overall, the cornerback managed to lead the Browns to victory as the Steelers were knocking on the doorstep.

While the win moved Cleveland to just 4-12 on the year, Ward has been a key part of any success the team has found. Entering Week 17, the cornerback put up 38 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception. His work this season has earned him his fifth-straight Pro Bowl nomination.

By now, you would think teams around the league understand exactly what Ward brings to the table. Still, the Steelers thought the best option was to throw his way. The cornerback proved them wrong in a hurry.