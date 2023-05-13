The Minnesota Vikings are trying to revamp their defense after a miserable showing during the 2022 season, and that usually involves adding notable pass rushers who can create havoc for opposing quarterbacks. The Vikings thought they did that a year ago when they brought in Za’Darius Smith.

The full trade, per league source:#Browns get:

Za'Darius Smith

2025 6th-round pick

2025 7th-roundpick#Vikings get:

2024 5th-round pick

2025 5th-round pick https://t.co/outlkV71ME — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2023

But sometimes it means addition by subtraction. The Vikings have traded Smith to the Cleveland Browns. Prior to playing for the Vikings in 2022, Smith played 4 years for the Baltimore Ravens and 3 years for the Green Bay Packers.

Smith had 10.0 sacks with the Vikings last year, finishing second on the team to Danielle Hunter (10.5 sacks) in that category. The Vikings hoped that the Hunter-Smith combination would be formidable, but that situation fell short of developing.

Smith had 8.5 of his 10 sacks through Week 7 last year, so the second half of the season was not very effective. Smith asked to be released or traded at the end of last season.

The move will allow the Vikings to take Smith’s salary off the books, and that is a significant asset for the team. The Vikings also sent 6th and 7th round picks in 2025 to the Browns.

Minnesota will receive 5th-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft from the Browns.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Grade for Vikings: B

This is a move that could work out for the Browns. Smith reached double digit sacks last year, and the Browns don’t need him to be a superstar since they already have Myles Garrett on their defensive line and they had previously added ex-Viking Dalvin Tomlinson. Garrett had 16.0 sacks each of the last 2 seasons.

If Smith can contribute and come close to the 10 sacks he had last year, it will be a positive development for Cleveland.

Za’Darius Smith earned more than $12 million with the Vikings last season. He will earn $11.75 million for the Browns this season.

Grade for Browns: A