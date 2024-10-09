Grambling State University is taking a major leap in supporting its student-athletes by announcing a new partnership with Influxer, an innovative platform designed to help HBCU athletes make the most of their name, image, and likeness (NIL). This collaboration allows Grambling’s athletes to create personalized, co-branded merchandise, offering fans exclusive ways to support their favorite players while boosting school pride.

Influxer, an officially licensed vendor, will handle the production of customized apparel featuring student-athletes names and numbers. However, the platform’s impact goes beyond just selling gear. It will also provide athletes with essential resources in marketing, entrepreneurship, and personal branding tools that will help them navigate the rapidly changing NIL landscape and build skills for life after sports.

“The NIL landscape is constantly evolving, and working with Grambling’s leadership—like Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott and Associate AD for External Relations Taylor Stewart has been an incredible experience,” said Influxer Vice-President Keith Miller. “They see this as more than just a transactional opportunity. It’s about developing long-term life skills for these athletes.”

This partnership positions Grambling among other HBCUs that are excelling in the NIL space, such as Clark Atlanta, North Carolina A&T, Hampton, and Howard. Last year, eight NCAT athletes received NIL deals with McDonald’s through their MyRewards program, while Howard University teamed up with myNILpay—a state-of-the-art program that allows fans and supporters to pay student-athletes directly through the app.

Influxer’s platform will allow every Grambling student-athlete to build a personalized web page where fans can purchase exclusive merchandise, further enhancing fan engagement and connection.

By empowering athletes with personalized merchandise opportunities and offering them real-world skills in entrepreneurship and branding, Grambling State is leading the charge in providing meaningful NIL opportunities. This collaboration strengthens the bond between the Tiger community and its athletes, setting the stage for greater school spirit and long-term athlete success.