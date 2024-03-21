The Grambling State Tigers clinched a notable 88-81 win over the Montana State Bobcats in the First Four, advancing to the first round of the NCAA tournament. Their effort in their first NCAA tournament win in their program's history showcased the principle, “Faith without Work is dead.”
Montana State entered the night as heavy favorite. Led by Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year, Robert Ford III, the 17-17 Montana State Bobcats topped the conference in steals per game and turnovers. Despite their strengths, the Bobcats encountered a well-rounded Grambling State team, led by guard Kintavious Dozier, an all-SWAC first-team candidate.
Finishing with a 20-14 record, Grambling State made history by securing a spot in the March Madness tournament for the first time in the school's history. The nerves were evident as the Tigers struggled in the opening minutes of the first half.
Montana State made a strong statement in the opening minutes, taking a 15-9 lead with 13:37 on the clock. Brandon Walker's flawless 4-for-4 start boosted the Bobcats, leaving Grambling State struggling to contain him.
Grambling State, however, refused to back down, displaying the true heart of a tiger. Following a timeout from Head Coach Donte Jackson, the Tigers scored 5 points, narrowing the score to 18-14. Grambling intensified their defense, making it challenging for Montana State to execute their offensive plays. They reduced their deficit to just one point, 20-19, and eventually surged ahead, leading 29-27 at the 5:14 mark.
Montana State quickly regained momentum, led by sophomore Brandon Walker. The Bobcats shot an impressive 55% from three-point range and 60% from the field. They seized the lead at 32-29 with 4:03 left and maintained it. Building on their offensive prowess, the Bobcats embarked on a 10-2 run, extending their lead to 42-31. They held a 42-33 lead at halftime.
The second half kicked off with Montana State sinking 6 baskets, widening their lead to 48-35. The Bobcats maintained their momentum, reaching their largest advantage of the game at 53-39 with 14:40 left. Meanwhile, Grambling State struggled early in the half, facing challenges in scoring and defense. A standout performance in the second half came from Jimel Cofer, a sophomore from San Marco, TX, typically averaging 2.8 ppg.
With 13 points in the half, Cofer was a valuable addition from the GSU bench, causing turnovers, scoring crucial baskets, and injecting energy that GSU seemed to lack. The Tigers went on an 8-0 run, forcing three turnovers in four Bobcats' offensive possessions. Grambling narrowed the lead to 47-53 with 11:32 left. Free throws by Mikale Steveson brought the Tigers within three points, 50-53. Montana responded to Grambling's run with two three-pointers, extending the score to 59-51.
However, Grambling did not fade away easily. Jimel Cofer, Antwan Burnett, and Jalen Johnson led Grambling to its first lead since the 1st half by scoring 9 unanswered points, bringing the score to 60-59 with 5:50 remaining. Grambling extended this lead as both teams battled back and forth. As the game reached crunch time, GSU held a slim 2-point lead at 69-67 with just 2:18 left. Jimel Cofer stole the ball from Bobcats guard Eddie Turner III, drawing a foul from Robert Ford III. Cofer went to the line, sinking 1 out of 2 free throws to make it 70-67 with 2:01 on the clock.
Robert Ford III sank a three-pointer, tying the score at 70. After a missed shot from Grambling, a foul on Antwan Burnett of GSU sent Eddie Turner III to the line. Turner made both free throws, giving Montana State a 72-70 lead with 51.3 seconds left. Jimel Cofer tied the game at 72 with a layup for GSU. After a missed layup by Montana State's Brandon Walker, Grambling had one final shot with just six seconds remaining. However, Grambling State couldn't capitalize as Tra’Michael Moton missed a jumper, leading to overtime.
In the start of overtime, Grambling exhibited the desire and confidence that this game was theirs, maintaining a three-point lead at 76-73. Although Montana leveled the score at 78 with a three-pointer from Robert Ford III, Grambling State remained composed. Crucial baskets by Jourdan Smith, Antwan Burnett, and Jimel Cofer during a 10-3 run secured Grambling State's victory over the Montana State Bobcats with a score of 88-81.
Jimel Cofer led the Tigers with 19 points off the bench, along with two steals and two rebounds, shooting an impressive 77% from the field. Antwan Burnett and Jourdan Smith each contributed 18 points, while Lewis secured nine rebounds. Mikale Stevenson wrapped up the game with 10 points.
Montana State’s leading scorer Robert Ford lll finished with 26 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Brian Goracke ended with 15 points and four rebounds. Brandon Walker had 14 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes of play.
Grambling State will now face the number 1 ranked Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, March 22 at 7:25 P.M. EST. The game will be broadcast on TBS.