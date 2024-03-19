The First Four continue Wednesday night as Grambling State faces Montana State. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Grambling State-Montana State prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Grambling State heads to the big dance for the first time, getting a 16-seed in a play-in game. They did this after going 20-14 in the regular season, and after winning as the favorite in the first round of the SWAC tournament, pulling off two upsets to win the SWAC title.
Meanwhile, Montanan State returns to the tournament for a third straight year. The last two times were both as 14 seeds and both first-round exits. They have been in the tournament five other times, but never in the First Four or play-in games, and they have never won a game. This year they were 17-17 overall, which got them the fifth seed in the conference tournament. They pulled off the upset of Weber State in their first game, before beating Sacramento State in the second. In the Big Sky final they would be 6.5 point underdogs to Montana, but win by 15. The winner of this game will face Purdue on Friday.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Grambling State-Montana State Odds
Grambling State: +3.5 (-105)
Moneyline: +146
Montana State: -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -178
Over: 134.5 (-115)
Under: 134.5 (-105)
How to Watch Grambling State vs. Montana State
Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT
TV: truTV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Grambling State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Grambling State is ranked 267th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year, sitting 297th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 197th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Grambling State is 335th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 273rd in effective field goal percentage. Kintavious Dozier comes in leading the offense. He has 13.1 points per game this year while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Tra'Michael Moton sits second with 11.8 points per game while leading the team with 2.6 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Antwan Burnett, who comes in with 10.1 points per game this year while shooting 45.8 percent from the field.
Grambling State is 343rd in rebounds per game this year but does sit 181st in offensive rebounding rate. Burnett leads the way here as well. He has 6.1 rebounds per game this year. Still, he is primarily a defensive rebounder. Jonathan Aku comes in with 5.2 rebounds per game this year and has almost two offensive rebounds per game this year.
Grambling State is 73rd in the nation in points allowed per game but sits 99th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Tra'Michael Moton has been great on defense. He comes in with 1.7 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Kintavious Dozier adds 1.1 steals per game this year.
Why Montana State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Montana State is 213th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. they are 234th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 198th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Montana State is 143rd in the nation in points per game this year and sits 45th in effective field goal percentage. Robert Ford III leads the way with 15.9 points per game this year. He is also hitting 48 percent from the field this year while having three assists per game this year. Brian Goracke comes in with 13,5 points per game this year as well. Brandon Walker rounded out the top scorers, with 13 points per game while shooting 55.9 percent this year. Montana State also has 3.7 assists per game from Eddie Turner III.
Montana State is 355th in rebounds per game this year but sits 178th in offensive rebounding percentage. Ford leads the way here as well. He comes in with 7.6 rebounds per game, but just one offensive rebound per game. Brian Goracke comes in with 4.3 rebounds per game, while two other players have over three rebounds per game.
Montana State is 232rd in opponent points per game this year while sitting 277th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Ford has been great here. He comes in with 2.9 steals per game this year, while Eddie Turner adds 1.8 steals per game. Further, Tyler Patterson has a steal per game as well.
Final Grambling State-Montana State Prediction & Pick
Both teams went on runs in their conference tournament to secure this bid. Grambling State is better on defense in opponent points per game, but they are similar overall in efficiency. The big difference in this game is the offense of Montana State. They score more, move the ball better, and are more efficient than Grambling State. That will be the difference in this game.
Final Grambling State-Montana State Prediction & Pick: Montana State -3.5 (-115)