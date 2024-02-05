There was a lot of top-notch talent on stage.

The phenomenal 2024 Grammys have wrapped up. It goes without question that there were some amazing performances from some of our favorite singers during the show.

So, what were some of the best? Though it was hard to choose from this year, here's a rundown of some standout performances during the big night.

Best Grammy 2024 performances

Joni Mitchell

The 80-year-old folk icon performed for the first time at the Grammys. She sang her ballad, Both Sides. Though she had an aneurysm in 2015, according to the NY Times, Mitchell sounded great. The backing jazz arrangement made it especially worth listening to.

Miley Cyrus

Her performance of Flowers was full of energy and enthusiasm, and she ensured the audience was on the same level. During the performance, Cyrus asked the crowd, “Why are you acting like you don't know this song?” It was the debut televised performance of the song, and it did not disappoint.

Dua Lipa

Lipa opened up the night with her new single, Training Season. Also, she included her hit Houdini and a section of Dance the Night Away from Barbie. Her singing with a group of backup dances made for a spectacular opening to the Grammys.

Billie Eilish

Another Barbie-inspired song performed that night was from Eilsih, who performed a deep version of What Was I Made For? It was a strong performance with a piano accompanying her. The song won Song of the Year later in the night.

Billy Joel

Billy Joel is back in a big way with her new song, Turn the Lights Back On, his first single in 30 years. Luckily for attendees at the Grammys and those who watched, the rock icon didn't disappoint with his performance behind the piano. Joel's voice is in fine form for the 74-year-old.

SZA

SZA's Snooze and Kill Bill performance was another hit performance of the night. She performed both songs well and delivered a standout rendition of both.

Olivia Rodrigo

The performance of her hit Vampire was full of great vocals and blood (fake, of course). She donned a red silk gown, delivering a raw performance. There were a lot of double-takes at first to see if it was just smeared lipstick that was done accidentally, but yeah, it was all part of the show.

Tracy Chapman/Luke Combs

Tracy Chapman delivered an amazing performance of her 1988 Fast Car. Country singer Luke Combs joined her onstage, which was nice, but we could've just heard from Chapman. The duet still worked well, considering Combs did a rendition of the song in 2023.

Annie Lennox

During the In Memoriam, Lennox took the stage and delivered an incredible Nothing Compares 2 U performance to pay tribute to the late Sinead O'Connor.

Stevie Wonder and Tony Bennett

Another In Memoriam performance was from Stevie Wonder, who had a duet with the late Tony Bennett, who was seen from a giant video screen. They performed For Once in My Life. Though it's always a bit surreal to see a deceased singer perform, it landed well and was a memorable part of the evening.

U2

Though they weren't in Los Angeles for the show, the group performed from the Sphere in Las Vegas. It was a rather dizzying performance, with all the flashing lights and zooming around. However, they performed Atomic City and did a great job.

In our opinion, there were no awful performances all evening. The Grammys delivered this year with some great talent. Everyone should take a bow and deserve the applause.