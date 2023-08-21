The new sports biopic, Gran Turismo, races into theaters soon. It tells the story of Jann Mardenborough, a pro-level Gran Turismo player who is given the chance to become a professional race car driver.

But that isn't a popular decision by all. And Gran Turismo chronicles his journey in the GT Academy with trainer Jack Salter (David Harbour) and his early days as a pro driver.

ClutchPoints spoke to Jann Mardenborough and the film's star Archie Madekwe in an interview conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The two had a close bond and a great rapport. In the interview, they discuss real-life driving — something Mardenborough is surprisingly bad at — Mardenborough filming stunt scenes, Madekwe's relationship with Ari Aster, and what was left on the cutting room floor.

Jann Mardenborough, Archie Madekwe Gran Turismo interview

ClutchPoints: I wanted to start with you, Jann. I can't imagine what it's like to have a movie released about my life, what is it like to have people watch your life story?

Jann Mardenborough: Very unusual, but when I sit down and think about it, I'm very blessed to have the opportunity to tell my story because people have told me it's inspiring to people to follow their passions and [it] will give some purpose in life. I'm very fortunate to have an upbringing where, from a young age, I was told do something you love [that] brings you purpose and passion and is enjoyable. [I'm] very fortunate to have that kind of instilled in me at a young age.

That was racing. Of course, the route to get there wasn't clear, but I feel blessed that my story is out there.

It's [out there] forever as well, which I haven't yet really comprehended because it's out there forever now [smiles].

And I feel very blessed as well that it's my name, Mardenborough, it's out there and it means a lot to me and my family as well.

CP: And Archie, a question for you. I read that you were really interested in Jann's story and wanted to bring it to life, but I was curious what it was about yourself that made you feel so confident you could portray Jann and bring it to the big screen.

Archie Madekwe: Well, I'm an actor and I don't necessarily always feel confident in myself. I think we're all very self-deprecating [laughs]. So I think that I didn't necessarily go in being like I'm the only person that could do it, but I knew where my passion lied and I knew I was very passionate about wanting to tell that story and that's kind of the only thing that you have to to hold on to is knowing that your heart is in the right place.

I, as a British mixed race guy, had never seen a story on this huge studio scale like this, being told about somebody that looked like me, and that was really important to me. I was really excited [about] the idea of telling this story and making it come to life and how inspiring that would be to young kids that look like us — that was one of the main things that really propelled me towards it and just how inspiring Jann's story was that kind of that story of drive and determination and having a dream that you yourself know you can do and and fighting against the odds.

It's so relatable — it doesn't just apply to motorsports or GT Academy; it's interchangeable for any dream and passion and that was the thing that inspired me about it. I felt really passionate about that, and I guess that was the thing that came across.

CP: The film really emphasizes that you listen to Kenny G, but are there any other artists that are usually in your rotation that the film doesn't play?

JM: George Michael.

AM: [laughs] I love George Michael, but that is not what I thought you were gonna say.

CP: Archie, for you then, since we don't get to hear your personal music tastes, who are some artists or maybe songs that people wouldn't expect you to listen to to get yourself hyped up?

AM: I listen to a lot of classical music. Ludovico Einaudi to Alexis Ffrench to Philip Glass, but I also listen to a lot of Soul and Motown mainly, I was like really raised on a lot of Disco and Motown and Soul [laughs], and that's often on repeat for me.

CP: And I'd read, Archie, that you couldn't drive before the production of this film, right? How has your driving style changed since Gran Turismo? Are you whipping around corners like you do in the film?

AM: No, I wish I had time to even get in a car. I mean, I've been like non-stop working ever since [Gran Turismo]. I don't have a car yet.

So if anyone wants to give me a car, please do [smiles]. I will buy one soon — when I get back to London for a significant amount of time.

But yeah, I jumped straight in the deep end. I learned to drive in two-and-a-half weeks. I was shooting another film at the time, and I'd wrap, and at night time I'd have to take lessons.

I've got to shout out to my driving instructor because she absolutely crushed it and she did not believe in me whatsoever [laughs], but together we conquered the crazy.

Yeah, now we'll see. I think enough time has passed where I wouldn't just be full throttle, pedal to the metal. I think I would be sensible. And there was still an element of sensibility and safety within our film. Everything was done [safely], even though it felt unbelievably dangerous, we had so many people keeping us safe while we were there.

So, safety first. Hopefully I'm still a good driver. Fingers crossed.

CP: Jann, do you have any tips for Archie about driving when he gets back into it?

JM: Ah, man, I'm the bad person to talk about driving a road car.

AM: I passed [my driver's test] first time! He passed [his] second [attempt], he failed [his] first time!

JM: I know nothing — I only do the circuit stuff, I drive round in circles really, really fast in racing cars.

Both: [laugh]

JM: My sense of direction is terrible in a road car. Yeah, I'm not the right person to talk about to drive on the street.

AM: That is so funny. So many race car drivers say that as well — so many race car drivers don't think that they're good road drivers.

JM: I can't park!

AM: You can't park?

JM: No, because I'm very precious of my car.

AM: I can park well.

JM: I don't like curbing my wheels — so there's a gap and you have to take a bus to get to the pavement when I park my car.

AM: Oh my god, I hate when people do that, when people park like that.

JM: That's me.

AM: [laughs]

CP: I also read that you had done the stunt driving for Archie. Obviously, can drive really well, but is there anything eye-opening about the filmmaking process that you learned while filming those sequences?

JM: Yes, a lot. I'm very fascinated how things are put together. There [were] cameras everywhere, and I'm into photography as a hobby. So I always have a camera with me and any time [I was] off set, I wasn't driving. I'm always having a look around, looking at the actors and how they're positioning the cameras and what they're trying to shoot, trying to visualize how it's put together. So I took a keen interest in that.

And when we'd shoot in the scene, say in the pit lane, the car does a burnout, pull out the pit lane and there's cameras everywhere, and I'm like, “Oh, how are they going to fit this together?” And, yeah, that part really made me interested in the industry.

And when I'm shooting with the other stunt drivers on the circuit and we're going through moves trying to visualize what they want from us, you know? Because it's not necessarily full speed all the time because the camera's got to be able to capture the car. So it has to be done in a way where we're still going very quick, but the camera needs to see us.

That was one thing — if I can't see the camera, it can't see me. So it was that — [always] being aware of the cameras around me.

AM: That's a pro tip. [If you] can't see the camera, the camera can't see you [smiles].

CP: Archie, I think the first thing I ever saw you in was Midsommar, and I know you also appeared in Beau is Afraid. Could you talk to me a little bit about what it's like working with Ari Aster, who's one of the most unique voices in film right now?

AM: Yeah, I mean Ari's a visionary and one of my best friends now. He's just one of the most talented filmmakers that we have today — we don't have many people creating original stories in the way that he does in original worlds, and he just works in a way like no other. He knows every breath of the films that he's making.

He's almost [David] Fincher-esque in the amount of takes that you do, but it's [the] microscopic details [from] movement, to precision, to blocking, and it's just the genius of it, because he knows in his mind what everything's supposed to look like and feel like.

He's a brilliant filmmaker and will continue to surprise us and challenge us and make us think about ourselves in every film that he does.

CP: Well, hopefully you're in his next film. I know you even if you are, you probably can't say anything.

AM: [nervously laughs]

CP: Is there anything that you filmed for Gran Turismo that didn't make the cut but that you wish was included?

AM: It's interesting you say that because there's a bunch that we shot that actually didn't make it in. But I think the edit is perfect [and] that you don't actually miss anything.

I think that is kind of the genius of Neil [Blomkamp; the director]. Much like Ari, he's also an auteur. I think that is the genius in having Neil direct this film is he does things with the style of this film that I just have never seen done in the genre — it feels very unique to him and his style.

It's unbelievably grounded, it doesn't feel necessarily poppy and glossy and polished, it feels rough and it feels gritty and the scenes feel grounded, and I loved that when I watched it for the first time.

The things that we lost, there were some lovely scenes that were fun in the playing of them, but actually in the telling of the story, felt unnecessary when I watched the story.

You need a good filmmaker to be able to cut away the fat and go, “Actually, no, here is the lean meat. Here's what you need.”

Gran Turismo will be released on August 25.