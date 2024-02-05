Combos for days.

Lancelot is one of the playable characters that players can unlock in the recently released Granblue Fantasy: Relink. This young leader of the Order of the White Dragons brings his dual swords to battle. If you are interested in using her, then you're in luck. This guide will teach you everything you need to know about Lancelot, from her skills to her weapons and build, in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Lancelot Guide

An agile knight who specializes in evasion and overwhelming his foes with a flurry of attacks from his dual blades.

Lancelot specializes in launching a flurry of attacks, switching between normal attack combos and skills with ease. The longer Lancelot's combos are, the more damage they deal. This makes Lancelot perfect for players who just want to keep attacking the enemy. Even when dodging enemy attacks, Lancelot can keep attacking thanks to his special dodge move. This allows him to do a Perfect Dodge, while continuing his combo.

While this may sound amazing, it does take some getting used to as the player will have to time their skill usage properly. Players will also have to master his dodge mechanic, as it is important to keep combing with lancelot.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Lancelot Build

Based on Lancelot's Skills, there are two ways to build him. The first is to focus purely on dealing damage to the enemy using his combos, while the other gives some utility to his team.

Pure Damage Lancelot Build

Weapon: Knight of Ice, Blanc Comme Neige, or Vegalta

Skills: Blade Impulse, Southern Cross, Turbulenz, Blauer Dolch

Sigils: Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage, Damage Cap, Combo Booster, Cascade. Quick Cooldown, Nimble Onslaught, Stamina, Exploiter

This build revolves around Lancelot continuously attacking the enemy, both with his weapons and his skills. The Sigils will help shorten the time between Skills, thanks to both Quick Cooldown and Cascade. Additionally, the use of Nimble Onslaught will help further as the player is expected to Perfect Dodge with Lancelot. Open fights by activating Blauer Dolchh for the Supplementary Damage. Follow this up with Blade Impulse, then do your normal fight combo. Weave in Sothern Cross when applicable, and use Turbulenz to dodge attacks when applicable. Use Lancelot's upgraded Dodge for Perfect Dodges to activate the effects of Nimble Onslaught.

You can replace Blauer Dolch for Luftspiegelung if you have a hard time dodging.

Utility Lancelot Build

Weapon: Hoarfrost Blade Persius

Skills: Kaltzwinger, Schwertgeist, Lawinensturm, Turbulenz

Sigils: Critical Hit Rate, Injury to Insult, Damage Cap, Combo Booster, Cascade. Quick Cooldown, Nimble Onslaught, Linked Together, Uplift

This build allows Lancelot to provide some utility to his team in two ways. The first is with Kaltzwinger, which lets Lancelot freeze enemies in place. This allows the team to attack enemies without fear of retaliation. The second is with Schertgeist, which redistributes Lancelot's SBA gauge to his allies. Using this in conjunction with Nimble Onslaught, Linked Together, and Uplift allows the team to use their SBA more, which is helpful in higher difficulties. Players can replace Lawinensturm and Turbulenz with other damaging skills, or with Luftspiegelung if they want.

That's it for our weapons and skills build guide for Lancelot in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.