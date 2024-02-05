Timing is key.

Siegfried is one of the possible unlockable characters in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. He dishes out damage through perfectly timed heavy attacks and lunges. Here's a Granblue Fantasy Relink guide for Siegfried builds, weapons, and skills.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Siegfried Guide

“Once reviled as a traitor, that didn't stop this loyal knight from heroically saving his kingdom from crisis.”

Siegfried is a character who rewards perfect timing with massive damage. His playstyle is either a full-on DPS that deals a lot of damage or a tank that also gives out useful buffs to his entire team.

Siegfried’s gameplay revolves around pressing your attack buttons at the right moment to chain your attacks into increasing damage with each perfectly timed attack. Perfectly timing your secondary attack right after his primary attack combo will result in a devastating Perfect Execution that deals massive damage.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Siegfried Build

As mentioned above, Siegfried can either become a DPS or a tank. Here are some of the possible builds for Siegfried:

Siegfried DPS Build

Weapon – Ascalon or Hrunting

Skills – Uwe, Nelah Nav, Verdängen, L’Ombre d’Hier

Sigils – Health, Attack Power, Critical Hit Rate, Tyranny

This build maximizes Siegfried’s damage potential through his skills and sigils. Use Verdängen as a starter to deal damage and inflict a Def Down on the enemy. In-between your combos, use Uwe for its Stout Heart buff, which allows for unstoppable combos into a Perfect Execution. Use Nelah Nav for a high amount of stun to Stun your enemy and allow your team to do a Linked Attack. When the enemy attacks, use L’Ombre d’Hier to do a parry and counter.

Siegfried Utility Tank Build

Weapon – Integrity

Skills – Nelah Nav, Verdängen, Salvator, Mirage

Sigils – Health, Aegis, Stamina, Improved Guard

This build is pretty straightforward. It turns Siegfried into a tank that also gives out utility such as debuffs for the enemy and buffs for his allies. Use Salvator and Mirage whenever it is off cooldown to provide buffs to your entire team. Use Nelah Nav and Verdängen to provide opportunities for your team to deal damage.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.