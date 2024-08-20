Grant Williams' net worth in 2024 is $7 million. Williams is a former first-round NBA Draft pick and a current power forward for the Charlotte Hornets. Let's take a closer look at Grant Williams' net worth in 2024.

What is Grant Williams' net worth in 2024?: $7 million (estimate)

Grant Williams' net worth in 2024 is $7 million. This is according to Fantasy Khiladi.

Grant Williams was born on Nov. 30, 1998, in Houston. He attended Providence Day School. Here, he kick-started his amateur basketball career. According to sources, Williams put up 15.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 rejections per game. For his efforts, Williams received Associated Press All-State honors.

Coming out of high school, Williams was a four-star prospect by ESPN. As a promising prospect, he received an offer from Tennessee and eventually committed to play there.

Williams played for three seasons with Tennessee basketball. In three seasons, Williams registered 15.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 52 percent from the field overall. Some of his notable college accomplishments include two First Team All-SEC selections, back-to-back SEC Player of the Year Awards, and becoming a Consensus First Team All-American.

Grant Williams is drafted by the Celtics

After three seasons in a Tennessee Volunteers uniform, Williams decided to forego his remaining year of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Boston Celtics selected Williams in the first round with the 22nd-overall pick.

Shortly after, Williams signed a four-year contract worth $11.8 million with the Celtics, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, Williams tallied 3.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 41 percent from the field overall.

In the 2021-22 season, Williams improved his production to 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game while shooting a career-best 48 percent clip overall. But more importantly, Williams played an instrumental role in helping the Celtics make the franchise's first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.

In the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Williams tallied 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field overall. Unfortunately, the Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

A season later, Williams averaged 8.1 points and 1.7 assists per game, highlighted by a career-best 4.6 rebounds per game. The 2022-23 season was Williams' last full year with the Celtics.

Grant Williams is traded to the Mavericks

After the 2022-23 season, the Celtics traded Williams to the Dallas Mavericks as part of a sign-and-trade deal. The deal headlined by Williams also involved a bevy of draft picks along with Reggie Bullock.

Based on a report by Forbes, Williams inked a four-year contract worth $54 million. In a Mavericks uniform, Williams put up 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 41 percent overall from the field in only 47 games.

While with the Mavs, Williams was reportedly involved in trying to provoke Luka Doncic in practice. The move led to Doncic putting on a scoring clinic by going on a personal 26-6 run over Williams as described by former NBA player Michael Finley.

Grant Williams is traded to the Hornets

Midway through the ongoing 2023-24 season, Williams' stint with the Mavericks ended after he was traded once again. The Mavericks sent Williams to Charlotte along with Seth Curry and a first-round pick in exchange for PJ Washington and a pair of second-round draft picks.

With the Hornets, Williams averaged 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.2 dimes per game while shooting 50 percent from the field overall in 29 games to finish the 2023-24 season.

Grant Williams' other endeavors

Williams has carved out a reputation as a solid two-way player in the NBA. As a result, it isn't surprising that he has attracted the attention of several major brands.

According to a report by Rookie Wire, Williams signed a long-term deal with sports giant Nike. In addition to this, the Hornets big man also revealed his intention to endorse Mexican fast food chain Chipotle, according to an interview with Boardroom.

In February 2023, Williams was elected as the First Vice President of the National Basketball Players Association, replacing NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala for the role to begin his four-year term, based on reports. Williams previously served as the Vice President and Player Rep of the association.

While Williams showcases his talents on the court, that hasn't stopped him from preparing for life after basketball. The Hornets big man reportedly invests in Rolex watches, according to the interview with Boardroom.

In addition to watches, Williams also allocated funds in investing in growing brands such as Oxygen Esports and plant-based drinks brand Koia, according to a report by Front Office Sports.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Grant Williams' net worth in 2024?