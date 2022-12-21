By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers are hanging on for their postseason lives, and have officially entered desperation territory heading into a Week 16 Christmas Day clash with the Miami Dolphins in Florida.

The Packers sit in third place in the NFC North with a 6-8 record, and according to ESPN analytics, their chances of making the playoffs are at a dismal 12%.

Green Bay’s chances increase to 26% if they can defeat the Dolphins this weekend, but fall to 1.5% if they lose. They can be eliminated from postseason contention as soon as this weekend: if they lose to Miami and the San Francisco 49ers can’t defeat the Washington Commanders at home, that will be all she wrote for the 2022 Packers season.

Obviously, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be cheering hard for Brock Purdy and the 49ers in Week 16. Otherwise, the Packers are taking it game by game for these last three, and a loss in any of them would basically be the final nail in the coffin.

Not many expected the Green Bay Packers to still be alive this long after losing six of their first nine games. But the team has played better in the last month, winning three of five since, including two gutsy victories over the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams in consecutive weeks.

After their Christmas Day game at Hard Rock Stadium, the Packers return home for the final two, welcoming the division leading 11-3 Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day before taking on the 7-7 Detroit Lions to close out the regular season in Week 18.