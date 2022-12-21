By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is one to never hold back. The QB recently shared a brutally honest reaction in reference to a recent article on the Pat McAfee show.

“Let me tell ya, I was made aware of that article,” Aaron Rodgers said. “It is by far the dumbest nothingburger article that I’ve read in the entire season.”

Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman shed some light on the situation.

“Sources weren’t anonymous. Biggest voice in story is (Aaron) Rodgers’ best friend on the planet. @kalynkahlerdidn’t attack Rodgers. Replies did. Story isn’t even a bad look on him. Just because it’s a “nothingburger” to him doesn’t mean it is to people who find info interesting and new,” Schneidman wrote on Twitter.

“Pat admitted his mistake,’ Schneidman continued. “I think he’s fine. Rodgers complains when misinformation is about him (COVID toe, etc.), but he’s fine when it’s about someone else. He knew sources weren’t anonymous & said nothing when Pat said they were because he knows it makes @kalynkahler look bad.”

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are currently in the process of trying to make the postseason. He recently admitted that “things are looking up” for Green Bay. So this article is certainly not his main focus at the moment. Rodgers has always been someone who says things as they are. He simply shared an honest take on an article.

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers will look to tune out the noise and focus on finishing the season on a high note.