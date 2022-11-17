Published November 17, 2022

By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a big win in Week 10 and hope to build on that this weekend. The Packers are hoping to record back-to-back home wins as they host the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can solidify the Packers’ hold on second place in the NFC North. Here are our Packers Week 11 predictions as they take on the Titans.

The Packers are on a high after snapping a five-game losing streak this past Sunday. Star QB Aaron Rodgers and company had to overcome a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit, but they eventually pulled it off en route to an overtime win against the Cowboys. The Packers were also spearheaded by rookie wideout Christian Watson, who had a breakout game. He finished with four receptions for over 100 yards and multiple touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Titans are coming in hot, having won six of their previous seven games. This includes a 17-10 victory against the Denver Broncos just last week.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Packers in their Week 11 game against the Titans.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Christian Watson gets 60+ yards in the air

Christian Watson has had a difficult start to his rookie season, but he experienced a significant increase in usage in Week 10. In fact, he played 85 percent of the Packers’ offensive possessions and saw eight targets. He grabbed four of those for a total of 107 yards and three touchdowns. Without question, it was his best game so far of the season. The performance should boost his confidence and Aaron Rodgers’ belief in him as a go-to receiver.

Watson also made a bit of history in this game. He joined Billy Howton, Max McGee, and James Lofton as the fourth Packers rookie with three receiving touchdowns in a game. As a result, there are practical and clear reasons for the Packers’ investment in and belief in Watson’s ability and potential. Whether or not he can actually fulfill that potential will be crucial in determining how far the Packers advance on their comeback efforts this season.

Entering Week 11, it would be pretty naive to expect Watson to put up those same numbers again. However, his increased playing time and explosive performance in Week 10 cannot be overlooked. He also has a terrific matchup against the Titans’ subpar pass defense. We don’t think Watson will have another 100+ yard game, but seeing him pull down at least 60 yards is a realistic expectation.

3. Aaron Jones goes for triple-digits anew

Packers RB Aaron Jones had a nagging ankle injury before Week 10, but it didn’t appear to bother him against the Cowboys. Keep in mind that he picked up 156 total yards and a score on 26 touches (24 carries and two receptions). Much like the rest of the Packers offense, Jones has actually had an erratic season, but he is still a key element of the Green Bay attack. He will always have a shot to go for big numbers, especially now that they’re coming off a huge win.

Take note as well that the Packers should move the ball well against the Titans in Week 11. On the flip side, Tennessee does have a pretty strong run defense. In fact, it’s among the top ten most challenging matchups for running backs. Jones’ recent dominance of backfield work, however, has us very optimistic. Remember that he has surpassed 130+ rushing yards in two of their last three games. We think he’s a solid pick here to go over 100+ yards on the ground plus a touchdown.

2. Aaron Rodgers nets two TDs

Man, look at what happens when Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is even one legitimate weapon on the outside. Who knows if Christian Watson is a legitimate threat, but against Dallas, Rodgers looked exactly like the Rodgers of old. The truth is that the touch never left. It was simply overshadowed by the Packers’ lack of star power.

Basically, Rodgers came back really well in Week 10 after an ugly showing against Detroit in Week 9. Yes, he only passed for 224 yards, but he also tallied three touchdowns without an interception. Rodgers has had an erratic season, even finishing with sub-70 passer ratings twice. However, Week 10 showed that he still has enough left in the tank to throw some lasers and make defenses pay.

Entering Week 11, Rodgers fans should be cautiously optimistic. He gets a favorable matchup against the Titans, who have a below-average defense against opposing QBs. We have him getting over 240 total yards and two touchdowns. Sure, maybe things looked really bad after Week 9, but our boy appears to be back in the saddle.

1. Packers survive a tight contest

While the Titans are one of the NFL’s most run-heavy teams, they won last week thanks to their passing game. However, superstar running back Derrick Henry was restricted to just 53 yards on 19 runs in the win. We expect him to take his frustrations out on the Packers.

Remember that Green Bay allows the sixth-most running yards per game (140.6) this season. At Lambeau Field, that average rises even more to 171.3 running yards. That’s only slightly better than the league-worst run defense of the Houston Texans.

On the other side of the field, though, Rodger should have success against a Tennessee defense that allows the second-most receiving yards per game. The four-time NFL MVP appears to be finally finding his groove, especially after a great connection with Watson last week.

This will be a tight and tense affair in Wisconsin, though the Packers should survive and come out on top. We love the momentum carrying them into Week 1, and it’s also worth noting that Green Bay has outscored Tennessee, 95-21, in their past two games at Lambeau Field.