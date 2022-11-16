Published November 16, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Tennessee Titans will travel north to take on the Green Bay Packers for this week’s installment of Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Titans-Packers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Tennessee has flipped between two quarterbacks this season, coming out with a 6-3 record. The Titans currently hold the top spot in a weak AFC South division. Following two losses to begin the season, Tennessee has gone 6-1 in the ensuing seven games.

Green Bay may be nearing the end of their competitive window, going 4-6 thus far, still second place in the NFC North. A thrilling overtime victory over Dallas should help erase the awful feelings after a loss to Detroit the week prior, but it appears that years of failing to surround Aaron Rodgers with weapons has finally caught up to the team.

Here are the Titans-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Packers Odds

Tennessee Titans: +3 (-102)

Green Bay Packers: -3 (-120)

Over: 41 (-110)

Under: 41 (-110)

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

Ryan Tannehill is back at quarterback for Tennessee, completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,352 yards with eight touchdowns and just three interceptions. By comparison, Malik Willis has thrown no touchdown passes and an interception while completing just 40.0 percent of his passes, so getting Tannehill back last week was huge. Tannehill is also the only other Titan to score a rushing touchdown other than Derrick Henry.

Speaking of Henry, the bruising running back leads the team with 923 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Tennessee has totaled 1,201 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as a team. The Titans controlling the ground game on the road would go a long way toward securing a road win at Lambeau Field.

Defense has also been the story for Tennessee, ranking eighth in the league by allowing 18.7 points per game. David Long leads the team with 71 tackles, including four for a loss. Denico Autry leads the team with seven sacks, with Jeffrey Simmons and Rashad Weaver tied for second with five and a half sacks. Tennessee has terrorized opposing quarterbacks with 29 sacks as a team. Long also leads the team with two interceptions, while Andrew Adams returned his for a touchdown.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

Aaron Rodgers has begun to show some cracks in his foundation, completing 65.0 percent of his passes for 2,315 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Rodgers’ interception rate is causing some alarm, though he looked more like his vintage self against the Cowboys with three touchdowns (all to Christian Watson) and zero picks.

Aaron Jones leads the team with 738 rushing yards and two touchdowns. AJ Dillon is second with 454 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Green Bay has emphasized the running game more lately, totaling 1,293 rushing yards and four touchdowns as a team.

The wide receiver group has been a major storyline this season in Green Bay after the trade of Davante Adams. Allen Lazard leads the team with 472 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Romeo Dobbs, Jones, and Christian Watson are tied for second on the team with three receiving touchdowns, with Watson breaking out against the Cowboys with all three of those scores. If this is the start of something special between Rodgers and Watson, that Dallas game would be the turning point.

The Green Bay defense has been solid, allowing 21.6 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league. Green Bay has totaled 19 sacks this season, led by six from Rashan Gary. Jaire Alexander leads the team with three interceptions, while the Packers have intercepted seven passes as a team.

Final Titans-Packers Prediction & Pick

Rodgers and Green Bay seem to have found a winning formula last week, so look for them to keep it going at home to make it two in a row.

Final Titans-Packers Prediction & Pick: Green Bay -3 (-120), over 41 (-110)